BENNINGTON — Nick Farrar has been fascinated with filmmaking ever since he was a kid. That passion, stoked by the unwavering support of his parents and a gritty determination, led to an influencer career far from rural Vermont, the place where he grew up.
“I started making these random, silly videos with friends in middle school, parodies of commercials, things like that, all for fun," Farrer said. “What got me going, though, was making videos of me and my friends riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers, films that, then do these little recaps of us riding around and just having a good time. That was the beginning.”
Farrar now shoots, edits and produces films, photos and video around the world for consumption on social media to a legion of followers, over 20,000 strong, and his posts are shared by such names as Justin Bieber, Drake, Carnage, Marshmello and some of the top music artists of this generation.
An influencer is a user on social media who has established credibility in a specific industry. Social media influencers have access to a large audience and can persuade others by virtue of their authenticity and reach. Since the rise of social media marketing, influencers have become a major trend. These are "ordinary" people who have earned a substantial following due to their expertise and transparency. They are being used more and more by companies to grab the attention of young people who are less receptive to traditional marketing techniques.
What began as a fun hobby with friends blossomed into a passionate pursuit at Mount Anthony Union High School. He participated in a video production program available at the Career Development Center at the school. He credits that program and its teacher, Tim Foley, with allowing him the freedom to be creative and follow his passion.
“Mr. Foley, he was great,” Farrar said. “It was something about the way he taught his class, the freedom he allowed all of us that made the difference for me. It led directly to what I do now. This is all about being creative and free. The fundamentals of video and editing can be taught to a degree, but, at the end of the day, it’s all about your creative freedom to use what you’re envisioning in your head. He was great about that, always so supportive.”
Foley, when reached by phone Wednesday, said he is glad to hear his former student is doing what he loves.
“I think it’s great that he feels that I’m responsible in some way for his success, but I don’t take much of the credit," Foley said. "He is a really talented kid, very capable right from the start. All I did was give him the tools he needed. I gave all the students a template. It was up to them to find their passion, then to follow that passion to wherever it might take them. That’s exactly what he’s done. I’m glad to hear he’s doing well.”
After high school, Farrar headed out to Los Angeles to attend a small film school but wound up dropping out after two years and moving back East. “I missed the East Coast and my family,” he said. Farrar relocated just outside of Boston, hoping for the kind of opportunities that weren’t available to him in Vermont, but soon realized how much dedication his new career would take.
“You know, life gets pretty real after high school. You have to pay your bills and your rent. I was stuck working full-time jobs in retail just to get by for five years. I sold phones for Verizon and AT&T, just working to pay the bills. It got tough those few years. I started to wonder whether I’d be able to make a living off of what I loved to do. I was losing hope.”
Then, right about the time he turned 23, Farrar got serious about film. “I started doing as many projects as I could,” he said. “I remember at one point I was just trying to build my portfolio. It’s hard to get work without a good portfolio, so I was doing a lot of stuff for free, posting online for that, and I’d choose the ones that would benefit the portfolio, and include those, all while working full-time.”
He caught his first break when a friend he worked with tagged him on Facebook about a local concert production company out of Springfield, Mass., looking for an intern to edit. “So, I worked full-time in Boston at my retail job, and two days a week, I would drive down to Springfield to work there, editing promos for their upcoming events.”
“I didn’t know that concert photography was even a thing. Growing up in Vermont, I was never around festivals and venues, so I was doing all this editing, but after a short time, I let them know that I was interested in shooting the concerts, as well.”
He started shooting at a Boston venue every Friday night for $100 each time. "It was exhausting. I’d have to work early Saturday morning, but I’d be out shooting at the venue until all hours of Friday night, get home, stay up editing all night, then drag myself to work. But it was worth it.”
That’s when it shifted for Farrar. “I loved it, working in that atmosphere, in all that excitement. I got a glimpse of what this could look like, and I wanted to keep going.”
But Farrar’s commitments to his retail job made it difficult to have the kind of time he needed to advance his budding career, so he made a decision. “I cut back all of my expenses to the bare minimum, cashed in my 401K that I’d been investing into, and I quit."
Not only did he quit and cash in on his savings, but he went even further. “I had a friend who told me that there was a lot more work in Las Vegas, so I sold everything I had except for my camera equipment, packed up my car, and headed out there by myself.”
Farrar didn’t get much work for that first year in Vegas. “My parents helped those times when I needed their emotional support. It was rough for that first year when I was running out of money and questioning the choices I’d made. I am very thankful to them. They were always there for me.”
He eventually found his way when a friend following his career on Instagram started to recommend him for video work. “I think it was a combination of being fast with my turnarounds and my work ethic, but I started getting noticed soon after. The Creative Director at The Wynn, a big casino, contacted me after seeing some of my work, and pretty soon, I was doing all of their club events and shows.”
That led to connections with some of the top acts in the music industry. Pretty soon, Farrar was working directly with some of the biggest names in the business, people like Drake and Justin Bieber, and many of the top DJs in the country. “I started to become a familiar face to some of these guys,” he said.
Once he got face-to-face with the famous subjects of his films, he was soon able to pick and choose who he worked with and for. He said he was tapped in 2016 by Dillon Francis, a musician, DJ and record producer, to go on a worldwide tour for a full year. "It was so awesome to get paid and see the world at the same time, over 40 countries. I’d never been out of the United States before that. It’s what I always wanted to do.”
It was a dream come true for the boy from rural Vermont, but not the end of the story.
“I moved to LA about a year ago. Vegas had a lot of work, but it was never a place where I wanted to live. The industry here in Los Angeles is huge, even during the pandemic. There’s a lot of studio and lifestyle, documentary stuff to do. I like working with people who trust my vision and have faith in me. There’s a lot of work here, but it’s not my favorite place to live. I’m an East Coast guy. I want to move back to Boston and start a film production studio, somewhere that’s less saturated. That would be awesome.”
Farrar isn’t too fazed by the influencer label. He always tries to stay true to his roots in Vermont and remember where he came from. “That influencer thing, it’s not a thing where I’m from. It was all so new to me. I’m happy about where I am, but I’m also humble about it. I miss being closer to my friends and family. I just turned 30 a couple of weeks ago. I’m focused now on different business ventures to keep this going into a lasting, sustainable career.”
Farrar has some final words of advice for young people coming up behind him.
“If you have a passion, stick with it. Try and go for it with a clear mind, and learn to stay positive through all of the ups and downs because there will be a lot. Ultimately, being a good person will get you a lot of places in this world. Your work will speak for itself, but if you’re a good person, you’re likable, and people like being around you, they’re going to want to work with you,” he said, then added, right before hanging up, “Surround yourself with people who are supportive and share the same kind of vision as you. It’s all worth it.”