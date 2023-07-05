BENNINGTON — The Bennington Museum welcome Moose Crossing in concert on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Moose Crossing features Zak Hampton, Joe Plotts, and Brian DeAngelo, who have brought high energy jazz, fused with funk, rock and blues to the New England area for over 10 years. Performing takes on classics from Duke Ellington and Frank Sinatra to more contemporary jazz-flavored songs from The Beatles and Bruno Mars. There’s something for every music lover in this group.
The concert is part of the 2023 Concerts in the Courtyard series, which run through Sept. 8.
The event is free of charge. Bring your own blankets or lawn chairs.
The Avocado Pit will set up shop in front of the Museum’s gates, serving tacos, beer and wine.
In the event of rain, the event will be cancelled by 2 p.m. on Fridays. Check the Bennington Museum Facebook page for updates.
Museum educators will provide free children’s activities during Concerts in the Courtyard. Kids of all ages will find a fun makerspace at the picnic tables where they can create art based on art and objects featured in the Museum.