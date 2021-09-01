MANCHESTER — The Moonshine Music Festival returns to Manchester on Sunday for the sixth annual community celebration at the Earth Sky Time Farm on Main Street.
The festival features three musical acts — Billy Wylder, Mafer Bandola, and Mika. The event will have live sets, pizza, local beer and wine, community art-making and a bountiful harvest farm stand.
The festival begins at 5 p.m. and tickets are $15 for adults and free for children under 12.
"We created the festival in an effort to bring people together to experience great live music, public art-making, freedom, dance and deepen their connection to local, organic farming and community building. The festivals have been beautiful, transcendent experiences. We look forward to raising the spirit and celebrating our communities resiliency on the farm on Sept. 5,” said Avi Salloway, the festival founder.
Salloway, an activist and bandleader of Billy Wylder, has partnered with Earth Sky Time Farm and Wilburton Inn owners, the Levis family, to present the festival.
Billy Wylder, and the members of its band, have performed across five continents, including concerts at Coachella, Newport Folk Festival, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Montreal Jazz Fest, Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.
The music weaves together American folk and rock with sensibilities from the Sahara Desert, exploring new musical space akin to Devendra Banhart, Beck and Tinariwen. The tracks evoke musical evolutions built on grooves informed by ancient African rhythms, art-rock textures, expansive guitars, violins, synths and drum machines.
Mafer Bandola is a musician, bandleader, bandola llanera player, composer, journalist and educator from Barquisimeto, Venezuela. She is a member and co-founder of the multinational band LADAMA. She has performed at events around the world including the 2018 TED Conference, Latin American Music Awards, Nación ESPN: The Latino Experience, The Monterey Jazz Fest and WOMAD UK. Mafer will be performing with her trio including Patrick Swoboda on bass and Daniel Prim on Venezuelan percussion and drum set.
Mikahely is a singer-songwriter who hails from Madagascar. A self-taught musician, he draws inspiration from traditional Malagasy rhythms to create his own unique and healing sounds on guitar and valiha (a zither-like instrument made from bamboo). Singing his all-original music in his native language of Malagasy, Mikahely transcends boundaries.
The festival will go on rain or shine. Lodging is available at the Wilburton Inn and camping at Camping On The Battenkill.