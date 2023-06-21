BENNINGTON — Monument Arts & Cultural Center summer performance camp has opened for performers ages 10 to 16.
The actors will perform Disney’s “Little Mermaid Jr.” on Friday, June 30, at 1 and 6 p.m.
Gabiella Giogi is Ursula; Evan Pringl is King Triton; Addison Rogers is Ariel; Colin Nesbit is Prince Eric; Phoenix Madison is Sebastian; Ian Handy is Flounder; Beatrix Handy is Scuttle; the Daughters of Triton are Genevieve Otero, Avery Rogers, Talulah Till, Aliyah Ivey-Leake, and Beatrix Handy; Renet Honderich is Jetsam; Milly McCafferty is Flotsam; Alana Buryk is Grimsby; and Vera Paradiso is Gull.
Kristine Lewis is director and choreographer of the “Little Mermaid Jr.” performance, with Jamie Rogers as musical director.
The “Little Mermaid Jr.” show offers dancing, singing, and beautiful production values. Attendees will leave humming “Under the Sea,” “Poor, Unfortunate Souls,” “Kiss the Girl,” and other songs from the show.
This is a great family outing for all ages.
Tickets can be purchased on Evitebrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/660492208977 and at www.eventbrite.com/e/660468808987.
Monument Arts & Cultural Center is located at 44 Gypsy Lane, Bennington.