BENNINGTON — A small posse of heroes — Belle, Ariel and Captain America — walked stoically down a bustling Main Street, occasionally pausing to speak to their admirers. The three characters, whose headquarters is the World of Wonder in Bennington, passed tents set up for vendors of crafts, food and more, as live music, shoppers, children with painted faces and dogs filled the street.
This was the scene at the first Mayfest Arts and Crafts Festival since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and attendees said they were pleased to be back among friends in a festive atmosphere.
"It's great to get out and see people again because it's been a few years, unfortunately," said Renée Gordon, of Bennington.
"This brings everybody out," said RJ LaFlamme, who now lives in Brattleboro but proudly declares he was born and raised in Bennington. "Energy, that's what you get from it. That's what this is all about. Plus the crafts. These people are geniuses. They're artists — I love that."
Organizers were more than pleased with the turnout. Jenny Dewar, executive director of the Better Bennington Corporation, said she and her colleagues were too busy making the 35th annual event happen and worrying about Saturday's forecasted rain to form any expectations. The event had lost a few vendors in the days leading up, due to weather and COVID cases, she explained.
"Some last-minute scrambling took place and then we just took a breath and said, it will be what it will be, and then it was magnificent," Dewar said. "The music was amazing. The booths were spectacular. Every single person said they had a good show and the downtown merchants were also super busy."
She described the atmosphere as "joyful and celebratory in every way imaginable."
Vendors came from near and far. From right on Main Street, Village Chocolate Shoppe manned a booth selling store-made chocolates and other sweets, including nostalgic gems like circus peanuts, wax bottles and rainbow lollipops. Sherry Monte, a member of the family business, laughed that the lollipops were as big as the heads of the children enjoying them.
"People coming out are remembering things from childhood," Monte said, gesturing to a pack of circus peanuts. "So it's all that nostalgia, which I think we all really need right now, just taking a breath."
Also from Main Street was the Gamers Grotto, which had a booth selling freeze-dried Skittles.
"We're trying to do kid-friendly snacks that have that interesting texture and flavor to them," said Keith Carey, owner of Gamers Grotto.
A Mayfest regular from Montpelier also enjoyed Bennington's sweet tooth. John McCann, co-owner of North Branch Vineyards, said he has attended the Bennington event, plus Garlic Fest, for between 12 and 14 years.
"I find that Bennington likes their wines a little sweeter," McCann said. "We have sold about 10 times more of the sweet style than we have any of the dry styles." The sweet style on sale that day was Frontenac, a semi-dry red wine.
Other items for sale included specialty foods, many styles of jewelry and other crafts. There were multiple stations of different styles of live music, spaced far enough away from one another as not to clash and provide attendees an eclectic soundtrack. All the while, there was a long line of youngsters at a face-painting booth.
Meanwhile, Vermont Arts Exchange had a station for restless children (and adults) who needed a creative outlet. The artist Suprina, donned in a dress of plastic bags, led guests in creating costumes out of recycled material, such as CDs, bottle caps, whistles and various other odds and ends.
"The kids have been really responsive," Suprina said. "They're fun and creative kids."
Matthew Perry, executive director of the Vermont Arts Exchange, wore leis made of a drain hose, CDs and plastic can carriers.
"The people we've connected with, we've connected with deeply, and they have stayed and they have taken part and they want to be part of this," Perry said. There will be a similar opportunity to build costumes from recycled materials on June 11 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Vermont Arts Exchange, 48 Main St., North Bennington.
Dewar noted that restaurants were packed and the shops were "flowing with customers." She said she looks forward to Harvest Fest, come October.
"Every minute of the months of planning were worth it to see the happiness and joy at every turn yesterday," Dewar said. "I am super grateful for my team and all our volunteers and sponsors."