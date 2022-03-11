BENNINGTON — Due to the anticipated snowstorm, the decision has been made to postpone today’s performances of “CLUE” at Mount Anthony Union High School Auditorium.
The Performances will now take place on Sunday at 1 and 5 p.m.
Tickets for the Saturday Matinee have automatically been moved to the Sunday 1 p.m. performance.
Tickets for Saturday Night have automatically been moved to the Sunday 5 p.m. performance.
Ticket holders who are not able to attend Sunday’s shows will be issued a refund. Tickets purchased at the school can be refunded at the school during school hours next week. Bring the tickets with you. Online tickets will be refunded through booktix.com.
We will also be live streaming both performances on Sunday. Passes can be purchased at bit.ly/3HJs5o8.
Live-streaming passes for Saturday will automatically be moved to Sunday.
Friday’s performance went on as planned.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or at mauhsvt.booktix.com.