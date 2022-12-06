BENNINGTON — Santa’s coming to town, and the Walloomsac River Theatre Company put together a holiday variety show that is sure to welcome him with open arms.
D. Mark Blank and Vincent Tatro came together to throw the theater company’s first-ever Holiday Variety Show at the Second Congregational Church in Bennington on Saturday. Initially, the company wasn’t planning on having a holiday show — that was until Blank realized there wouldn’t be a holiday show in Bennington if they didn’t put it together.
The other Christmas show would have been “It’s A Wonderful Life” at the Oldcastle Theatre Company, but the performances were canceled earlier this year.
The variety show is one night only.
“I think the one night will allow the magic to happen,” said Tatro.
The theater company is hoping to make it an annual event. “Hopefully next year, we can do another one that'll be even bigger,” said Blank.
The variety show also will be more than entertainment; it will be a fundraiser for the theater company and the church.
The money will be spent on upcoming Walloomsac River Theatre Company shows and to support the church, which “really operates as a community center in a lot of ways,” said Blank. Not only will the theater company be performing there in 2023, but the church already hosts several community organizations that might not exist without the affordable gathering space that the church provides.
Cloggers, knitters and support groups that gather at Second Congregational Church would otherwise be “at the mercy of the market rate for room rental,” said Blank. “When we say it's a fundraiser for the church, it's that aspect of the church. We're trying to raise money for the building.”
Blank is the director of the variety show, but he won’t take the credit.
“I get it’s saying, ‘Directed by D. Mark Blank,’ but it's really just kind of coordinating and then hosting the event,” said Blank.
The truth is, all of the performers are rehearsing on their own until the day of the show at the dress rehearsal. That is when all of the acts, minus the choirs, will finally rehearse together only hours before the performance.
While that might sound nerve wracking to some, Blank and Tatro aren’t concerned. They held auditions a few weeks ago, and they made it clear that the acts were supposed to self-rehearse. For a lot of the acts, this isn’t their first rodeo in community theater.
Groups like Bennington Playback Theater, members of the Mount Anthony Union High School Chambers Choir and locally known names like Lynn Sweet and Sue Green will be performing.
Blank said this performance is “a celebration of community.” Since the last few years have been so dark and unpredictable, “I feel like everybody is in the mood for Christmas,” he said. “Fewer people complaining about hearing Christmas music.”
WHAT TO EXPECT
The variety show has about 10 acts and should last about an hour and a half. The show isn’t strictly music and singing. There are also acts performing skits, poetry and improv comedy. To end the show, the audience will be invited to participate in a holiday sing-a-long.
This year, the show will be mostly Christmas-themed. "I would have welcomed acts representing Hanukkah or Diwali or Kwanzaa or any festival,” but since the acts come from the community, the show is limited to the interests of the participants, Blank said.
That shouldn’t stop community members from coming if they’re not Christian.
“It’s a seasonal show,” said Blank. “'Silent Night'? We will do that on Christmas Eve at the church.”
The charm of this show is that the audience will be entertained by their neighbors.
“Just like when it's your classmates on the football field that are winning the state championship, it's a sense of pride,” said Blank. “It's a sense of, ‘Oh, this is ours. This is our Christmas show.’”
Tatro said when he speaks to different people in town, it makes him feel like there are several different Benningtons. The town means different things to different people, but this is an opportunity to bring those different aspects of the town together.
It’s a chance “to see our community in a different light,” said Tatro. “Magic can happen.”
Tickets can be purchased online at wrtc.booktix.com.