MONTPELIER — The Lost Nation Theater will present a live reading of Eric Peterson's stage adaptation of Yvonne Daley’s book "Going Up the Country," a look at the origins of the counterculture movement in Vermont, on Wednesday, May 19 at 7 p.m. The free performance will be livestreamed.
The reading, with music by John Foley, will be the first time in 15 months that multiple actors and musicians will be gathered on Lost Nation Theater's stage for a live performance.
Although restrictions prohibit an audience in the theater itself, the livestream — with an uninhibited staff along with an invited guest or two reacting to the show — promises to make viewers feel like they are there in the theater. Viewers can stay online to participate in the discussion after the show with the creators Peterson and Foley, the director, and actors.
This new musical play is based on Daley's 2018 book, subtitled "When the Hippies, Dreamers, Freaks, and Radicals Moved to Vermont."
Lost Nation Theater’s Founding Artistic Director Kim Allen Bent leads a talented cast of four — including G. Richard Ames, Erin Galligan Baldwin, Maren Langdon Spillane, and Dominic Spillane — in the reading and the music will be performed by composer Foley and cast.
“Yvonne Daley has written an important Vermont and American history book," Peterson, the founder of Bennington's Oldcastler Theatre, said. "As members of the hitchhiking, anti-war, free love, weed smoking, tie dyed, rock music, lefty politics, hippie generation ourselves, John and I enjoyed reminiscing about our lives in the late, semi-lamented time while learning a great deal about how much the long-hairs changed Vermont. It wasn't just music that changed but also the state, and the nation's politics, health care, clothing, and yes, even ice cream.”
This will be Lost Nation Theater’s second reading of the script, with the actors who read the first working script last fall participating.
“I love to be involved in the process of working on a new play, and the opportunity to revisit a script we’ve previously worked on and see how it’s developed is exciting,” said Spillane.
“We're grateful to Kim [Bent] and Kathleen [Keenan] and Lost Nation Theater for supporting new work, and particularly new work about Vermont," Peterson said. "And particularly our work as we continue developing the play. The actors have been enthusiastically jumping in and adding so much with their enthusiasm and talent. We are excited about the next steps as we work toward a full stage production.”
The performance will also be available on demand through 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 28, at lostnationtheater.org. Registration is necessary to get the link to the event or its recording.
For more information, email info@lostnationtheater.org.