BENNINGTON — The outset of the pandemic saw a lot of goal-setting. People with more free time than ever before decided it was an opportunity to do the things they’d put off for years — write that novel, install that shelving, run their first half-marathon.
When the reality of isolation hit, though, few people achieved those goals.
But one local woman — almost by accident — finally did write a children’s book. And it wasn’t in spite of the pandemic. It was because of it.
“Covid Schmovid: A Primer for Survival,” by Dr. Colleen Kelley is a colorful, lyrical piece that explores the pandemic, and what we can offer each other through it, for both children and adults.
“The inspiration for this book came from all the people leaning forward and doing things on behalf of others,” she said. She is a doctor at Southern Vermont Medical Center’s emergency room, and has had a front row seat for the fallout of the pandemic.
“So many of the things we’re told to do with COVID are musts — you must wear a mask to enter this room, you must get your vaccines, you must clean this surface, you cannot cross the border,” said Kelley, 60.
The last is personal. She hasn’t seen their daughter, who lives in Canada, in two and a half years. Kelley’s husband was raised by an aunt who will be 92 in April, who they haven’t seen in as long.
She gets that nothing will be solved by smarmy positivity. She has personal and professional experience with the effects of COVID.
Still, she thought the conversation needed to be re-framed. “There’s a lot of negativity that surrounds COVID. This book puts it in a please and thank-you. It’s a lighter, brighter, kinder way of taking the requirements and making them accessible,” Kelley said.
She was attending a Conversation Hour, an event for medical professionals in the area hosted by Ceil and Bernie Bandman, when the idea for the book was conceived. At the meeting, they discussed how COVID impacted their medical practices.
One of her colleagues, a local medical provider who had been in the community for decades, told a story about a longtime patient of his yelling at him over COVID protocol. It had seriously damaged their relationship.
Kelley knew his was one story among many and piped up. “It seems to me that what we all want to say is 'COVID schmovid.' Why can’t we just be done with this?” Kelley told her colleagues. She said it was the first time in the meeting that anyone smiled.
And she was launched.
“During the meeting, as the conversation went on, I literally took out one of those brown napkins that you get out of a napkin dispenser and I wrote the poem.” That was Feb. 4. She copyrighted it Feb. 26.
“The plan wasn’t to write a book. I just wrote this out,” Kelley explained. A colleague encouraged her to get it published.
It’s not the first time she’s been told that. “Since I was in high school, people have said, ‘You’ve got to write a book.’ Because I always have a story to tell,” she said.
But this time was different. She buckled down and did it.
She used PowerPoint as the format to create the book’s illustrations, downloading and editing images from online photo libraries. She got in touch with Northshire Press in Manchester. “They were extraordinarily helpful,” Kelley said. “There were a couple of bumps along the way, as there are with any publishing project, but we got it published.”
Once she’s recouped the production costs, all profits will be shared between the Vermont Food Bank and Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services. She volunteered for the latter’s free medical clinics.
The book is available at the Bennington Bookstore, Northshire Bookstore — at both the Manchester and Saratoga Springs, N.Y. locations — Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
But really, what she wants is for people to enjoy and think about the story. A nurse colleague took a copy home and read it to her 5-year-old. The child drew pictures of the virus to spread the word, just like Kelley had done in her book. “I was so touched by that,” she said.
Kelley wears many hats. She’s a full colonel in the Air Force Reserves and is in charge of a 155-person medical squadron. She’s also a medical consultant for the wing commander for a base of over 1,300 military personnel. So she’s an author, doctor, colonel triple-threat.
Her military coworkers have been supportive of the book. The public affairs department at the base where she works featured it in an article and hopes it will appear in the reserve magazine for all units.
Busy as she is, Kelley still makes time to write. “Covid Schmovid” won’t be her last book. Next up for Kelley is a children’s book about “being active and observant” outside.