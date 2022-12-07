WILMINGTON — Relive the days of live radio and help support the Deerfield Valley Food Pantry at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Historic Memorial Hall, 14 West Main St. (inclement weather date is Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.).
Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol,” one of the most beloved stories of the holiday season, will be presented live as a 1930s-style radio play. Six actors portray 41 characters, from Ebenezer Scrooge to Tiny Tim. Live sound effects will be created as they were done in the ‘30s.
Actors Thom Griffin, Joan Haley, Michael Haley, John Reese, Ann Steinhauser and Brooke Steinhauser will take on several characters each in this one and a half hour adaptation of an original play by Michael Haley and John Reese, who is also the director. John Iverson serves as technical director.
All proceeds benefit the Deerfield Valley Food Pantry (DVFP), the mission of which is to see that no one in the area goes needlessly hungry or lacks the basics for personal care. It provides, as well as its resources permit, food and other items to all those who ask for assistance. It does not turn anyone away. The DVFP serves Wilmington, Whitingham, Jacksonville, Dover, Readsboro, Marlboro, Halifax and Searsburg.
This event is appropriate for all ages. Requested admission is by cash donation or non-perishable food item. Donations can be made online at events.com.
For more information, contact Friends of Historic Memorial Hall Executive Director Joe Levy at whirlygigmusic@gmail.com.