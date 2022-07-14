MANCHESTER -- Linda Lavin, best known as TV’s Alice, will perform on Thursday, Aug. 18 in the Broadway in Vermont Concert Series sponsored by Berkshire Bank and hosted by Tony Award Winner Christian Hoff at the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester. Lavin is replacing Lucie Arnaz, who canceled her concert but hopes to play the Southern Vermont Arts Center next summer.
Linda Lavin, Love Notes is an album release party with Billy Stritch on piano and vocals. Enjoy a romantic and swinging collection of the Great American Songbook, with some Brazilian and Steely Dan thrown in.
Broadway, TV, and film star Lavin has received numerous awards: a Tony, a Drama Desk, an Outer Critics, a Helen Hayes, and in 2011, she was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. She is also a six-time Tony nominee. Lavin is known for playing the title character in the TV sitcom Alice for nine years, for which she is a two-time Golden Globe Award winner.
In addition to Lavin's show, the remaining celebrity line-up includes:
- Broadway’s “Rocky,” three-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl and Tony Award nominee Orfeh in Legally Bound on Friday, Sept. 2.
- Tony Award winner for A Chorus Line, Donna McKechnie in Take Me To The World: The Songs of Stephen Sondheim on Saturday, Sept. 17
