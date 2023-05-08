MANCHESTER — Join Circus Smirkus and special circus guests from around the world to hear about circus adventures with new and familiar faces. "Let's Talk Circus" is a new Smirkus initiative to promote conversation and awareness among circus folks working across different genres and with different companies, and to engage multiple viewpoints on the circus arts.
The first guest, Veronica Blair, will be interviewed by Smirkus alum and board member Tristan Cunningham on May 15 at 6 p.m. The event will be livestreamed.
To watch, visit facebook.com/events/226196506693102.
Blair started her acrobatic career at the age of 14 with Make*A*Circus, a community-based circus. In addition, she trained Chinese acrobatics under master Lu Yi with the San Francisco Youth Circus. Her first professional performance was at the age of 17, making her one of the youngest professional African American trapeze artists in the U.S.
Blair has since performed with several other renowned groups and productions around the globe such as AntiGravity, Universal Studios Japan and Warner Bros. Music. She has been a part of Germany’s most successful circus show, “AFRIKA! AFRIKA!” and was the lead aerialist in Kamauu’s “BooDha” music video with over 100,000 views on YouTube.