TOWNSHEND — The Leland and Gray Players return with another hit musical, The Addams Family. Bringing back in-person shows, leaving behind the masks, and returning the spotlight to favorite classic characters, the show follows the iconic Addams family and also adds new characters like the Beinikes. Both families try to navigate love and lies while singing catchy songs like: “Crazier Than You,” “Pulled," “Full Disclosure,” and of course “When You’re an Addams.”
Performances will run on Nov. 10, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m., and Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or email schapin@windhamcentral.org for reservations. Leland & Gray is located at 2042 VT-30 in Townshend.