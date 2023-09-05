BENNINGTON — Jay Craven’s new narrative feature film, "Martin Eden,” based on the novel by Jack London, will screen at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29 at the Bennington Museum. The screening will include a Q&A with writer/director Craven.
"Martin Eden” received its world premiere at the Nantucket Film Festival and has won Best Film and Best Director awards at the Boston Film Festival and Best Narrative Feature at the Arlington International Film Festival. Other festival dates include The Woods Hole Film Festival, St. Louis International Film Festival, Sonoma International Film Festival, Berkshire International Film Festival and a special screening at the biennial symposium for Jack London scholars. In her Provincetown Magazine review, film critic Lee Roscoe calls the film, “a gem that should be counted amongst the classics of American cinema.”
Set in 1909, London's autobiographical novel tells the story of a poor and unschooled sailor who unexpectedly meets Ruth Morse, a magnetic young woman of means and education. Their unconventional attraction upends both lives and propels timely themes of impossible love, dogged individualism in pursuit of the American Dream, and the quest for a comfortable place in an inconstant world.
London was America’s most popular writer at the turn of the 20th century, having written stories including “Call of the Wild” and “White Fang.” His novel, “Martin Eden,” inspired Ernest Hemingway, Susan Sontag and Upton Sinclair, among others.
“Martin Eden” is Craven’s ninth feature film. His previous films include “Where the Rivers Flow North,” “A Stranger in the Kingdom,” “Disappearances,” and “Northern Borders,” based on the novels of Howard Frank Mosher.
Craven’s work has screened at Sundance, South By Southwest, Lincoln Center, Cinematheque Francaise and many others. Awards and recognitions include The Producers Guild’s NOVA Award, a Gotham Award nomination, two National Endowment for the Arts production grants and selection to the American Film Institute’s first-ever AFI-20/20 international filmmakers showcase and exchange.
The Bennington Museum is located at 75 Main St., Bennington. For more information, visit https://benningtonmuseum.org/.