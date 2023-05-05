MANCHESTER — The community is invited to attend an Israeli Food Fest at Israel Congregation on 6025 Main St. on May 21 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Explore Israel while sampling the flavors of falafel, Israeli salad, hummus, tabbouleh, burekas and more. Rebecca Charhon, the education director at Israel Congregation, said that “by sharing the foods of Israeli culture, we allow an opportunity for those who have never been there to taste a piece of Israeli culture, for those who have been to Israel, to remind them of their past journeys and to reminisce, and for those dreaming of travelling, an opportunity to whet their appetite even more for the adventure.”
At the event, the descriptions and backgrounds of each dish will be provided, so that participants can understand some of the history behind the dishes.
“Eating is also an educational experience," Charhon said. "Not only will we come together as a community, but we will learn together. We will learn about Judaism, Israeli culture and have the opportunity to talk with others and share our preferences with each other with both those we know well and those we are meeting for the first time. My all time favorite Israeli dish is falafel, but maybe yours is a different one. I can’t wait to have that conversation with you.”
The event is open to all ages and free of charge. Charhon hopes that local students and kids of all ages will attend.
“It is so wonderful to see education through the eyes of a child and the joy you see when a child tries something new, whether it be through writing, reading or in the case of our program, eating. There are so many ways to gain a new learning experience. Learning through our taste buds just happens to be a favorite of so many.”
Major funding for this event is provided by the Harold Grinspoon Foundation. Food will be provided by ette Concierge Services, Culinary Experiences. Note that space is limited. RSVP no later than May 14 at israelcongregationvt.org. For more information, call 802-362-4578 or email office@icmvt.org.