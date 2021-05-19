WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Images Cinema will reopen to the public on Saturday, May 29. The theater, which has been closed for over fourteen months, will resume daily film screenings with certain precautions still in place, including masks for staff and guests. Upcoming films include two Academy Award winners, the Sundance award-winning Summer of Soul and the highly anticipated In the Heights.
Images Cinema is located at 50 Spring Street in Williamstown. Information about the theater and its reopening plans can be found at www.imagescinema.org.
“We’re thrilled to be able to welcome people back to Images Cinema after so much time apart,” said Executive Director Doug Jones. “The past year has been difficult, but thanks largely to the support of our community, we were able to weather the shutdown. Now, with the lifting of restrictions, we’re ready to open our doors, turn on the popcorn machine and enjoy some movies with our friends and neighbors.”
Images also announced the first five films it would be showing. More information about each film can be found on the next page.
Nomadland — Saturday, May 29 through Thursday, June 3
Minari — Friday, June 4 through Thursday, June 10
In the Heights — Friday, June 11 through Thursday, July 1
Summer of Soul — Friday, July 2 through Thursday, July 15
Guests coming to watch these films will still find several health and safety precautions in place. “The rollback of state restrictions regarding capacity and social distancing made it an easier decision to reopen,” Managing Director Janet Curran explained. “Out of consideration for our community, however, we will keep other safety precautions in place for a while longer.”
· Masks will continue to be required for all staff and audience members. Masks may be removed only when eating or drinking once within the theater.
· Showtimes will be scheduled to allow enough time for enhanced surface cleaning and to avoid crowding in the lobby.
· Air quality will continue to be addressed with air purifiers and needlepoint bipolar ionization technology throughout the theater.
· Hand sanitizer dispensers are available throughout the theater.
· Protective barriers will remain in place between staff and audience members.
· All staff members will be fully vaccinated.
Images will evaluate these policies on a weekly basis, taking into account state and CDC information and guidelines, as well as feedback from filmgoers and staff.