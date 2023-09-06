BENNINGTON — The Bennington Museum hosts Ida Mae Specker — a fiddler, singer and songwriter from Andover, Vermont who makes old-time music for modern times.
The show will be held Sunday at 3 p.m., and is free to the public.
A member of family band The Speckers, Terrible Mountain Stringband, and The Break Maids, Ida Mae also tours under her own name as a soloist, and with a full backing band. On stage, she fuses original, contemporary, and traditional material, bringing heartfelt new life and relevance to the chain of American folk music.
Specker’s extended play of original music, ‘Billy in the Heartland,’ was released in December 2019, featuring her wild-eyed fiddling and powerful vocals with a rock n’ roll heartbeat.
Performing solo at Bennington Museum is a meaningful journey back to her roots for Specker, whose ancestors immigrated to Bennington in 1908 from Poland and Lithuania.
Music at the Museum is presented at no charge thanks to the generous support of Alison Nowak and Robert Cane.
The museum is located at 75 Main St., Bennington. For more information, visit https://benningtonmuseum.org/.