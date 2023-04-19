BRATTLEBORO — Hundreds of people paraded around Brattleboro to honor the life of Jonas Fricke on Sunday. Fricke, a popular artist from Brattleboro, died in Florida March 5 after suffering a medical event.
"We played music and danced and cried," said Allie Dercoli, of West Townshend.
Puppets, clowns, musicians and more filled the streets in honor of Fricke, who in addition to being a respected artist of many mediums, was a friend to many. Fricke, according to his website, jonasfrickeart.com, was a “radical musician,” painter, screenprinter and more. He was 42 years old.
Local actor Doran Hamm, who knew Fricke from community clown classes, has described the late artist as “a very special human being” who was “so important to so many people,” and his artwork as “radical cardboard art meets performance clown meets music beatbox joy.”
“They were just this beautiful, elemental enigma of comedy and joy,” Hamm previously told the Reformer about Fricke. “They radiated well beyond their physical person, and you can’t say that for everyone. They were the head of the parade and the marching band and the banners and the clowns. They were the parade but you were invited.”
Though Sunday's celebration was promoted by the local artist collective Buoyant Heart, of which Fricke was a member, his friends there credit the idea for the parade to Fricke himself. Danny McNamara, of Westminster and a member of the Buoyant Heart, said the collective was inspired by Fricke's goal to bring life to the streets of Brattleboro with creative expression.
"It really emerged at the Buoyant Heart as a product of a lot of conversation and a sense that this was going to happen," he said on Wednesday, reflecting on the event.
He estimates between 300 and 500 people were in attendance, and possibly up to 800 counting everyone who came and went. One of the main promotional materials for the event was a poster with a design by Saturn Ladyheart, a close friend of Fricke's.
"It was far more of an impactful creation than a standard promotional flyer. I think there was some magic in that," McNamara said. "The magic in that had something to do with how many people were reached and brought into this thing."
McNamara noted that there was significance to the parade happening exactly 42 days after Fricke's death. Forty-two, in addition to being Fricke's age, was also his favorite number — and the "Answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe and Everything" in "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," McNamara added with a laugh. In addition, McNamara noted, the number 40 has multiple spiritual and historical meanings, such as the 40 days of Lent and the 40-day period after birth.
McNamara hopes the artful celebration becomes a yearly tradition.
"Everyone that I have talked to after this event feels strongly driven to make this an annual event," McNamara said. "I have been at things that felt like they were the first year of 15-year traditions. This felt like something that has to happen every year in Brattleboro."
Dercoli, a member of Buoyant Heart, recalled how the parade reflected Fricke's artistic style of call and response, and "getting people out of their chair and wiggling around and understanding their humanness."
"He was a special person," Dercoli said. "Part of his personality was group participation, let freak flag fly. He inspired so many folks. It was cool to get to see all of it come together. ... It was probably the coolest thing I've ever seen in Brattleboro."