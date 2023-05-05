MANCHESTER — Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home in Manchester, will celebrate the construction of Lincoln Hall, its new four-season event facility, with a foundation pouring ceremony Monday at 1 p.m.
Lincoln Hall is Hildene’s most ambitious construction project since Robert Lincoln built his family home here in 1905.
The 14,000-square-foot assembly hall will enable Hildene to host robust, world-class educational and civic programming year-round, as well as provide a ballroom for weddings and other special events.
“We are so excited to be under construction and so thankful to our members and donors who are supporting us with this project,” said Hildene President Brian Keefe in a statement. “This first-rate event facility will be a fitting complement to our first-class cultural heritage site.”
The new building is situated within the slope of land between Hildene’s historic family home and its welcome center. From its interior, guests will be presented with a spectacular view of Mount Equinox to the west.
“This project has long been an objective of the board,” said Ken Moriarty, trustee chair, “as it provides programming space for mission-driven activities and enhances the Hildene wedding experiences, which are already second to none.”
The building design is by Ramsay Gourd Architects of Manchester. Construction is under the management of Naylor & Breen Builders of Brandon, with an expected completion date in May 2024.
Robert Lincoln, President Lincoln’s only son to survive to adulthood, built the Georgian revival mansion to be his ancestral home. The 412-acre estate includes 14 historic buildings, a formal garden and observatory, a welcome center and museum store in the historic carriage barn, a 1903 Pullman car, 12 miles of hiking trails and Hildene Farm. Hildene is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday through Monday, year-round.
For more information, visit hildene.org or call 802-362-3996.