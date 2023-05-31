BENNINGTON — Do you have acting chops, a love of history and — perhaps — a little bit of rhythm? If so, there might be a spot for you in some unique performances slated for the coming months.
Bennington Community Theater and Friends of the Bennington Battlefield are looking for actors for “Voices of the Fallen: A theatrical and historical experience.” Auditions are being held this week — Thursday evening and Sunday afternoon, to cast for 10 different roles for this performance.
“Voices of the Fallen” will run six different times over the weekend of August 5 and 6, from the top of Hessian Hill at the Bennington Battlefield site in Walloomsac, N.Y. There will also be two performances at the Bennington Performing Arts Center on Veterans Day.
“Voices of the Fallen” won’t be your typical historical reenactment. In a bit of outside-the-box thinking, the actors won’t just be portraying people who died centuries ago, but those who died during the Battle of Bennington itself.
“Giving voice to those who did not live to tell their tales,” as the flyer for auditions says.
Ingrid Madelayne is directing and writing the collection of monologues with Phil Holland, local author and historian. She spoke to the interesting challenge of piecing together historical documents, journal entries and personal memoirs, and molding it into a first-person narrative from every character, each of them a real person from one side of the battle or the other, who might otherwise fade into anonymity over time.
“We’re interpreting their characters based on other people’s voices, but we’re creating their own stories,” Madelayne said. “So it’s fiction based on real history. We want to give due honor to these people who weren’t able to talk for themselves.”
Madelayne didn’t want to give too much away, but teased just one intriguing character who will be a part of the story. Sipp Ives was a Black man volunteered by a slave owner to fill quotas for the war effort.
“He joins two other fellow enslaved men, and they were promised that if they survived the war, of course, they would be granted their freedoms,” Madelayne explained. “So the whole concept of fighting for your freedom took on even a more bittersweet kind of aspect to it.”
Given the theme, one might expect Ives will fall on the more “bitter” side of that, but that remains to be seen.
In addition to seeking a Black man to play Ives’ role, the directors are seeking a Native American man (hopefully of Mohawk descent to be culturally correct), and a woman in her 20s to 30s.
Some special skills sought, besides being able to remember lines for a four-minute monologue, include “one who can play a tune on a fife, and two who will speak a few words in German,” per the flyer.
Madelayne said there is one more twist. The intent is for the monologues to be performed as “blank verse,” which means spoken in rhythm without necessarily rhyming, like William Shakespeare’s use of iambic pentameter, or a much more recent playwright.
“It’s actually very much like in ‘Hamilton,’ what Lin Manuel Miranda has done,” she said. “There’s an interior rhyme sometimes, but they’re more incidental. And it really is this rhythm. So it’s kind of like rap almost.”
In addition to Holland, Madelayne also wanted to thank her husband, Peter Schaaphok, who is president of the Friends of the Bennington Battlefield, a historical reenactor himself, and has served as the producer for “Voices of the Fallen.” She also gave thanks to Friends of the Bennington Battlefield for sponsoring the production, as well as BPAC and Bennington Community Theater.
Auditions times and locations:•Thursday, June 1, 7-9 p.m., Louis Miller Museum, 166 Main St. Hoosick Falls, N.Y.
•Sunday, June 4, 12:30- 3 p.m., Bennington Performing Arts Center, 331 Main St. Bennington
Note: No preparation or appointment necessary; sides and character descriptions will be provided at the audition, or upon request beforehand. If you cannot make these dates, but would still like to audition, on-line or in person, please email ingridmadelayne@gmail.com.