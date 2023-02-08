BENNINGTON — Gypsy Layne Cabaret & Co. brings its burlesque playfulness to the Bennington Performing Arts Center on Friday and Saturday nights in a 90 minute show that promises to captivate audiences "with its playful sexiness, cheeky comedy, tuneful musicality, alluring belly dance, astounding swordplay, and dynamic group numbers."
The show is designed to promote self-expression, empowerment, acceptance and body positivity.
The traveling theatrical troupe has performed for sold-out audiences at the Oldcastle Theatre in Bennington; the Iron Horse Music Hall in Northampton, Mass.; Hotel on North in Pittsfield, Mass.; Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center in Greenfield, Mass.; and COMIX Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. Gypsy Layne has also been a hit on the festival circuit nationwide, performing at the Vermont Burlesque Festival, the New York Burlesque Festival, and the Seattle Boylesque Festival.
Doors for the Bennington show open at 7 p.m.; the Cabaret begins at 8 p.m.