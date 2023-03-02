BENNINGTON — The alleged gunman in a brazen midmorning shooting incident on Lafayette Street last December was picked up Thursday in Massachusetts on an arrest warrant issued by Bennington County.
Gilberto Jiminez-Santiago, 25, of central Massachusetts, was picked up by officers with the Holyoke Police Department on an arrest warrant charging him with attempted murder in Vermont.
In the case on Dec. 14, Bennington Police responded shortly after 10 a.m. on a call of numerous shots fired into an occupied residence at 108 Lafayette St. Witnesses told police then that a white Subaru wagon with Vermont plates was seen leaving the shooting area. That Subaru, a 2002 Legacy wagon with black trim along the bottom, was reported stolen early Tuesday morning by its owners. Bennington Police recovered the stolen Subaru that disappeared from Main Street early the same morning of the shooting; that car turned up in Springfield, Mass. Evidence from the eventual search of the Subaru, public tips and an intense investigation by the Bennington Police and members of the Department of Homeland Security culminated in the warrant issued for Jiminez-Santiago last week.
Nobody was hurt in the shooting, although many residents were home at the time of the gunfire.
“That was miraculous,” said BPD investigator Jason Burnham after the arrest. “The shooting was like somebody sitting in a cartoon where the bullets go all around someone’s head. It was like that, literally. It was so close. I don't know how people weren’t hit.”
Details about the shooting are still under investigation. Questions, such as whether the shooter knew the victims or if it was a random attack, are still unanswered.
Police are awaiting Jiminez-Santiago's extradition to Vermont. He is still in Massachusetts. He can either waive extradition, or there will be a hearing to determine when and if that eventually happens.
“We want him here so we can get biometrics and process him. There's still more work to be done on this,” Burnham said.
“The patrol division really worked well with the investigators that day because they took a separate report that the shooting came in,” said Lt. Camillo Grande of the Bennington Police. “We were looking for this car at the time. And during the process of investigating the actual shooting, we get a report of a stolen car that matches the vehicle that was involved in the original shooting. Patrol officers responded there. They identified the victim and, based on their conversations with the victim, were able to relay that information to the detectives, and then the case just started to grow from there.”
Grande not only credits his officers and Homeland Security for the arrest, but also gives a lot of credit to the community for helping.
“We do our best with the resources we have in place right now to try to answer everybody's concerns,” Grande said. “It is difficult with staffing issues we face. The work being done with this department's members and our relationship with HSI is just invaluable. I've said it over and over again, the public help is always needed. We're not going to do this alone. We need the public to provide information, and they do. We’ll always encourage that.”