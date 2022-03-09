Editor's note: "Tonight" in this story refers to Friday, the day this story runs in print.
BENNINGTON — It sounded like a murder mystery, and as diligent reporters, we needed to know: Who is “killing it” in the Mount Anthony Union High School auditorium with laugh after laugh this weekend?
Spoiler alert, and we'll present this in the same manner as the board game from whence it came: The guilty parties are the MAU Patriot Players, on stage, with a smartly performed, riotously funny performance of “Clue.”
The curtain rises on a three-day run of the play — inspired by the 1985 movie, which was in turn inspired by the classic Hasbro board game — tonight at 7. Additional performances are Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The Patriot Players have not been idle since the pandemic canceled live performances two years ago. They staged “It's a Wonderful Life ” as a live radio play filmed completely on Zoom, a series of student-written one act plays, and screened a filmed production of “Singing In The Rain” at a gala on the lawn of the Park-McCullough Historic Governor's Mansion.
But now they’re back on stage, for their first in-person performance since the fall of 2019. The cast and crew has been working on the play since it was cast in December.
During rehearsals on Tuesday, Patriot Players director Lynn Sweet was laughing out loud at the jokes and physical comedy on stage. That was for two reasons, she said.
“Part of it was trying to prepare them for fact the audience is going to laugh,” Sweet said. “But I will say they really are funny. The kids have grabbed on to the material and all have a great sense of humor, and figured out how to deliver the funny lines with a straight face.”
"Having a live audience in front of them is going to be quite an experience,” Sweet added. “We just got permission for the cast to take off their masks in performance — it’s great to see their faces and their smiles and humor in facial expressions."
Clue the board game challenges players to solve a murder mystery and is a longtime rainy day staple. “Clue” the movie, with its alternate endings, got decidedly mixed reviews upon its 1985 release. But time has made the film, and its gleeful embrace of classic tropes from the “whodunit” genre, a genuine cult classic.
As seen in a dress rehearsal earlier this week, the student actors take those archetypes and run with them. (And if you recall the film: This is the high school version of the play, so some of the racier jokes are missing.)
The Patriot Players will stage "Clue" with multiple casts. While their classmates were practicing their lines and movements on the stage, cast members Alison Cancellieri, Emma Jansch, Isela Otero and Elias Poling took time to talk about what it means to be in front of a live audience.
Jansch, a junior from Bennington playing Miss Scarlet, said it's “exhilarating” to be back on stage again. “This is probably the funniest show I’ve ever done. I’m a huge fan of the movie and being able to bring that script to life is an amazing experience,” she added.
“It feels like we can all breathe,” said Otero, a junior from Bennington performing the role of Yvette. “This is the one place we are allowed to be our true authentic selves. It’s a huge weight lifted off our shoulders.”
“Drama is the one place in the school in general where you won’t get judged no matter what,” Poling agreed.
The student talent doesn't stop at the stage. Caleb Wiegers, who also plays Mr. Green, has been working on props. Natalie Conroy, whose role is Mrs. White, designed costumes for the show.
“The kids have been very involved in all of the components of the show,” Sweet said. “One of our students is heading up costumes on her own and we did have a huge amount of help and support from the building trades program at Southwest Tech — they built the centerpiece of our set. It's a really great learning experience for them. Building theater and movie sets — these are all careers, potential job opportunities.”
Tickets can be purchased in advance, online at mauhsvt.booktix.com or in the MAU Main Office during school hours. Tickets will also be available at the door, or via a streaming pass.
The two performances on Saturday are also available for livestreaming.
Why see the show?
“It’s got action!” Cancellieri said in her best dramatic announcer voice. “It’s got comedy. It has drama! Love affairs! Murder! ... It’s fun.”