BENNINGTON — Joseph Chirchirillo’s steel sculpture “Crustacean” does not look like a hard-shelled sea creature — or does it?
The curved cylindrical sculpture, reddish in color, is vaguely similar to the shape of a lobster’s shell. Another sculpture, called “Entomology,” appears mostly green, and could bring to mind a grasshopper or praying mantis. Then there is the large “Growth Structure,” bluish-colored and shaped like no living thing in particular, but with components resembling a body and head. The sculptures are all made of steel, and painted with oil enamels, or, in the case of “Growth Structure,” spray paint.
“I was completely not editing myself in terms of concept. I just started making things,” Chirchirillo said on a recent day at Left Bank Gallery, 5 Bank St., North Bennington, where his exhibit “Small Works” is up through Tuesday. When he was making the sculptures on display, he said he would have several in progress at once. He often did not know what the structure might evoke until he was partway through.
“And it was just fun,” he said. “The idea was that if you let yourself go, things will happen that are unexpected, and hopefully interesting and good.”
Other sculptures are named for songs, like “Country Pie,” by Bob Dylan, and “Nightswimming” by R.E.M. (The title of the sculpture is two words). There is a sculpture that his wife, Alisa Del Tufo, told him looked like the Hindu deity Shiva, which eventually led to him calling the piece “Alright Guy,” after a Todd Snider song.
“I thought, well, Shiva’s an all right guy,” Chirchirillo said. “I mean, it sounds funny. But I’m keeping myself amused.”
Visiting the gallery was Cheryl Thomson, of North Bennington.
“These are wonderful. I love all these,” she told the sculptor with a chuckle. “They’re just so odd, but cute.”
“You know, I wanted them to be fun. So I guess if you’re laughing, then you’re having a good time,” Chirchirillo replied.
The sculptor noted that while art often involves a social or political statement, the pieces in “Small Works” contain nothing of the sort.
“I was just trying to express myself in a pure way and be happy,” Chirchirillo said. “I love material. I love making stuff.”
Gallery hours are Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and by appointment by contacting Rhonda Ratray via email at rhondaratray@gmail.com.