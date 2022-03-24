choir.jpg

BENNINGTON — The Lindsey Wilson College Singers from Columbia, Ky., will appear at the Old First Church in Old Bennington on Saturday, April 2 at 3 p.m., as part of their Spring 2022 choral tour.

The concert will feature a choral setting of a Robert Frost poem, as well as a musical piece about Mark Twain.

They are a mixed choir performing music from all eras, specializing in sacred acapella anthem literature.

The concert is free and open to the public. A donation to aid Ukrainian refugees can be made for those so willing at the end of the concert.

For more information contact the church office at 802-447-1223.

