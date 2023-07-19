MANCHESTER — The Southern Vermont Arts Center will host an opening reception for the new exhibit "For the Love of Vermont" on Saturday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. A special “Meet the Collector” program will take place from 3:30 to 4 p.m. in Yester House.
"For the Love of Vermont" shows over 200 works of art that capture Vermont’s unique character, people, traditions and landscape prior to the 1970’s from the collection of Lyman Orton, owner of the Vermont Country Store. These works will be unveiled to the public in an unprecedented collaboration between SVAC and the Bennington Museum.
The collection came together for one reason: Orton, a man on a mission who believes art is history and has curated a living time capsule of life in Vermont and the painters who painted Vermont over decades. He is now sharing his collection with all who love Vermont. For more details about the collection visit fortheloveofvermont.com.
Along with the opening of the exhibition, a 220-page book tells the story of how Orton assembled the collection over many years while still running The Vermont Country Store. It is also packed with photographs of the paintings, as well as stories of the artists and their love of Vermont. "For the Love of Vermont: The Lyman Orton Collection," authored in collaboration with Orton, by Anita Rafael, a writer living and working in Wardsboro, will be available Spring 2024 at the Vermont Country Store and in the SVAC Museum shop.
For more information, visit the events page of the SVAC website at svac.org. For information on the Bennington display, visit benningtonmuseum.org.