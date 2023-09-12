As diets go, I’ve tried most of them. At the onset of each, my determination was palpable as I rummaged through my kitchen, looking for foods that went against my newly adopted “healthier” regime. Peace out bread. See ya, pasta. Into the trash went the sugar, down the drain went the booze (or most of it). I ditched the potatoes, bananas and carrots (carrots!) – bye bye! The new, svelter, skinny me was right around the corner.
Often, these bouts would lead to there being less of me, at least for a few days, but the one thing these diets have in common is that they teach us to restrict. We cut out unhealthy things like starches and sweets and even healthy things like whole grains and carrots (thank you, South Beach Diet). Once our cravings chisel through our willpower, we reach for whatever we’ve been telling ourselves to avoid, and lots of it. Bye-bye, diet.
“Diets don’t work” isn’t just a catch phrase. It’s now backed by research that found all 14 diets included in the study to be equally ineffective after the 12-month mark. The weight loss they sponsor (if any) is not only short-lived, but these diets play with our metabolism, often slowing it down and possibly contributing to chronic disease like Type 2 diabetes.
The weight loss industry preys off our desire to be thin, beautiful, skinny or even healthy. We may be able to kick diets to the curb, but we have to eat. How can we balance nourishing ourselves while maintaining a positive relationship with our bodies and body image? Is it even possible?
Enter Cole
Cole Kazdin has an idea for what sounds like a utopian society. What if we could look in the mirror and not want to change anything about ourselves? In her masterpiece, “What’s Eating Us? Women, Food and the Epidemic of Body Anxiety,” Cole chronicles her own experience with an eating disorder and body image as she nears recovery (she says she’s almost-almost there) and advocates that we reject diet culture.
An Emmy award-winning journalist, producer, author and one-woman-show-starring-playwright, Cole paints a grim picture with little-known data about the prevalence of eating disorders. Every 52 minutes, someone dies of an eating disorder, yet more money is given to research about back pain, which, though terribly uncomfortable and not something I’d wish on my worst enemy, to Cole’s point, kills no one.
Nearly one-half of American children between first and third grades want to be thinner and 50 percent of girls aged 9 to 10 years old are on a diet. During our lifetime, we will have tried 126 diets (which must be an average, because I’m well on my way to a thousand). Thirty million Americans (two-thirds of them women) have battled an eating disorder (a number that is sure to have skyrocketed during the pandemic). Grimmer still, eating disorder fatalities happen fast, often without any warning, so early treatment is pivotal.
I hesitate when I tell Cole that I once attempted to be bulimic. I feel like my abandoned attempt to achieve what she’s recovering from is taboo, but she prods me to go on because the ambiguity of diagnosing an eating disorder runs deep. It can be hard to know if you have one. We can’t kick food to the curb. Unlike drugs and alcohol, we cannot, healthfully, give up eating. In fact, as Cole points out, that’s often the problem. The single most important thing she reminds herself to do in her recovery is to eat.
So, what is an eating disorder? What, exactly, is disordered eating? Starving, throwing up, focusing too much on calories or avoiding a food group altogether are included in some of the many criteria. If it sounds like most of America, you’re not wrong. It’s hard to decipher what, exactly, delineates an eating disorder, because the standard diagnoses, until recently, have included only a few of the “greatest hits,” as Cole labels them (and not glibly). Anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and binge-eating make up the main eating disorders. But what about those who don’t fall into one of these categories?
Cole, for instance, did not. “I was not eating when I was very sick and then when I did eat, I would make myself throw up,” she recalls. “Because I did not binge before I purged, I don’t officially meet criteria for bulimia. I would eat a salad and purge. That’s not officially bulimia. That would be in the category of OSFED.” Other Specified Feeding and Eating Disorders, (OSFED) covers the multiple remaining eating disorders that may not meet the rigid requirements of anorexia or bulimia, which is a blessing for insurance coverage.
“There’s not a great screening tool for eating disorders. When seeking treatment, just make sure there’s no weight loss language,” she instructs. “No matter what a program calls itself … if they make any promises about weight loss, they’re lying … Whether you are practicing eating disorder behaviors every day or once a week, they can be just as fatal.”
Cole suggests Project Heal as a trustworthy resource without roots in the diet industry. (theprojectheal.org).
Cole gets real
New research suggests there are certain traits in people suffering from anorexia, which may help to identify new solutions. In some people, messages that the stomach sends to the brain about being hungry “go to voicemail,” Cole describes. “You don’t experience hunger. For me, hunger manifests as increased anxiety.” Cole doesn’t remember being hungry as a child either. Though the research is in its infantile stages, it begs the question — do people who suffer from anorexia nervosa have a trait that allows them to go longer periods of time without eating?
“The single most important thing is regular eating … Our bodies want us to eat; our brains want us to eat. Our brains don’t care about our college jeans, or whatever the thing is. Our brains want to keep us alive, keep us going. It helps our mental health, it helps our physical health. That is one of the most important parts of maintaining recovery. It’s eating,” Cole says matter-of-factly.
Cole uses examples of her grandmother, who lived to be over 100, to posit questions about our relationship with food. Just like in the blue zones across the world, where people live longer than anywhere else on the globe, perhaps it is the experience around the food, the people with whom we eat, rather than the food. If no food is good or bad, there is no stress around the food. No stress around food.
The author says she reclaimed her hope through her book. “[That’s] the name of the game. Painting a picture of hope,” she says. Through her authenticity, her voice and candid message, she promotes that to her audience.
For anyone who has ever struggled with body image, for those who have ever wanted to change anything about their appearance, for anyone who has ever wondered what it would be like to eat a plate of food and not feel guilty, this book is for you.
Ramen chow mein
Ingredients
4 blocks millet ramen noodles
2 tablespoons olive oil
½ small onion, diced
1 medium carrot, peeled and julienned
10 ounces shredded cabbage
½ red pepper, diced
1 ½ teaspoons ground ginger or about a ½ to 2 teaspoon freshly grated ginger
Salt and pepper to taste
1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup
1 clove garlic, crushed (or ½ - 1 teaspoon granulated or powdered garlic)
3 tablespoons soy sauce
2 teaspoons sesame oil
Method
Cook ramen noodles in boiling water until chewy and *just* cooked. Drain, rinse with cold water and set aside.
In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Sauté onion, carrot and pepper. Sauté until translucent, add cabbage, salt, pepper and ginger. Sauté until fragrant, about two minutes.
In a small bowl, combine syrup, garlic, soy sauce, and sesame oil.
Add noodles to mixture, pour soy sauce mixture and toss until heated through.