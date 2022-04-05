“She’s an oldie, but a goodie.”
Anyone who went to Leland & Gray in the not-so-late nineties might remember this expression. We were usually discussing cars, clothing or songs, not our faces. But as we age, there’s nothing that rings truer. Getting old is an honor, but approaching antique status all too often neglects to bring along with it the deserved accolades for getting "+older and wiser."
Everything is anti-aging these days: from skin care regimens, diets, daily cognitive practices and exercises to facial yoga (what in the world?). Getting older with our friends and family and witnessing the growth of the little ones around us certainly beats the alternative, but for many of us, entering old age means the looming possibility of cognitive impairment, memory loss or types of dementia like Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s.
We have most likely heard about the importance of exercising our brains with activities like reading, new skills, learning a new language, doing sudoku or crossword puzzles. With many contributors yet to be unearthed, it seems like the only thing we can do is to cross our fingers that we can dodge memory loss as we age. So many factors are beyond our control when it comes to dementia and all its forms, but there are a few foods that we can focus on to help protect us against the physical contributors that we do know about.
Eat Your Veggies
While we may have gotten pretty good at avoiding the veggies on our plate, they’re tough to circumvent when discussing natural health solutions each week. It may seem like we talk about veggies every week, but they pack so many antioxidants into each bite, they’re close to the top when it comes to brain health.
Studies have shown that even one serving a day of green leafy veggies like our beloved kale, Swiss chard, spinach, watercress and lettuces have been linked to slower age-related cognitive decline. The more servings the participants ate, the younger they registered cognitively. People talk about aging backward, but this just might be one way to do it.
Veggies other than those that are green and leafy are also great for staving off memory loss. Vegetables that are bright and colorful signify that they are full of antioxidants, which neutralize free radicals and help to stave off disease. Polyphenols, micronutrients found in plants, are powerful in many ways, not the least of which is the way in which they function as antioxidants. Purple, blue and red fruits and veggies in particular, such as mulberries, cherries, eggplant, pomegranates, red cabbage and purple cauliflower, contain high levels of a polyphenol called anthocyanins, which are powerful players in brain health. Foods containing anthocyanins are reported to reduce our chances of developing Alzheimer’s, along with several other health conditions. Get your anthocyanins from real food sources, because taking too many in supplement form has shown to damage kidneys in animal studies.
Very Berry
Berries come up in brain convos constantly. They fall into the anthocyanin-containing color category and contain lots of antioxidants in addition to other polyphenols like flavonoids. A study involving a group of oldies but goodies and some other youngsters showed that eating blueberries increased blood flow in areas of the brain promoting improved memory and attention to tasks. Berries are great for memory with young children as well and, since time flies, it’s never too early to start improving memory. Berries help sponsor more new brain cells and help repair old ones, which slows the aging process and improves brain function.
Full of Beans
Beans are a rich source of fiber and protein, but they’re also great for our brain health. Beans help to regulate neurotransmitters in our brain with the help of their omega-3 fatty acid content. While lower levels of folate (vitamin B9) have been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, beans contain high levels of this B vitamin, making them a great addition to our diet. Black-eyed peas, kidney beans and lentils are high in folate.
Joy for Java
Coffee is one of those foods that gets caught up in the good food/bad food cycle. One day it’s a powerful natural remedy, and the next day it’s killing us slowly. One thing that studies support is a 65 percent decrease in the onset of Alzheimer’s disease in people who drink three to five cups of coffee a day. While that much coffee could affect other areas of our bodies negatively, this finding suggests we needn’t kick our coffee habit to the curb. Patients who have symptoms of Alzheimer's, however, may experience a worsening of symptoms with caffeine consumption.
Though animal studies are thought to be promising indicators that the principles of a trial will apply to humans, this is not always the case. Animal studies cited in Jean Carper’s “100 Simple Things You Can Do to Prevent Alzheimer’s” demonstrated that moderate caffeine consumption shrinks the deposits of amyloids in mice by 50 percent. Beta-amyloid deposits cluster together to form plaques among victims’ braincells, which disrupts cellular function within the brain.
Gary W. Arendash, Ph.D., a research professor at the Florida Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, noted not only a decrease in dementia symptoms and the aforementioned amyloids in lab mice, but he found that mice already demonstrating symptoms of Alzheimer's and memory loss improved dramatically after a five-week dosing of caffeine.
“This implies that caffeine washed away established plaque, rejuvenating the brain structure and consequently memory and other mental functioning,” Carper writes in her chapter about caffeine.
It’s not all about caffeine either, Carper continues. Shockingly, coffee is America’s number one source of antioxidants.
Bottoms Up
It might come as music to your ears, but drinking alcohol moderately (I repeat: moderately) has been shown to decrease our chances of developing dementia. Carper cites research by Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center that found a 37 percent lower risk of dementia when compared with nondrinkers. Moderate drinking was defined as one to two drinks per day.
The music turns into the sounds of nails on a chalk board when we drink heavily. Heavy drinking doubles the odds of getting dementia and can lead Alzheimer's patients to develop symptoms two to three years sooner than those who drank less.
Red wine is a favorite choice for the healthy among us, as it packs those aforementioned antioxidants and resveratrol, a powerful polyphenol. So, bottoms up … just don’t tip it back too high and too often.
The Takeaway
Commonly known healthy foods are important in the fight against aging as well. Fish such as salmon, lean protein like chicken, polyphenol-rich olive oil and nuts all help aid brain health. The flavonoids in dark chocolate (sorry, not milk chocolate) can also help stave off mental decline. Limiting butter, cheese, sweets and fast food was found to be helpful as well.
Interestingly enough, cultures that use spices such as turmeric have lower levels of dementia. Cinnamon is reported to help inhibit the plaque-building amyloids that are linked to Alzheimer's. It has anti-inflammatory properties and is high in antioxidants.
Many of us strive for perfection, which isn’t real life. I often tell my clients (and myself) that any positive changes we make will have an effect on our overall health. This is true with brain health as well. Studies showed that participants didn’t have to adhere to their dietary regime perfectly. Even modest adherence showed measurable effects in reducing people’s risk for Alzheimer’s and cognitive decline. The longer they stuck with those changes, the greater the benefits were.
Braised Purple Cabbage
High in polyphenols and taste, this easy recipe is sure to be a crowd pleaser.
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon butter (or substitute more olive oil)
1 red onion, diced
1 medium tart apple (Granny Smith), cored and thinly sliced
½ head large red cabbage (about a pound), cored and shredded
1 bay leaf
¼ cup maple syrup
Salt and pepper to taste
Red pepper flakes (optional)
Method
Heat oven to 350°. In a large Dutch oven, heat olive oil and butter and saute onion until translucent, about five minutes.
Add apple, cabbage, bay leaf, syrup, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Toss over heat.
Cover and bake in oven for 30 minutes, remove from oven and allow to rest covered for 10 minutes before serving.