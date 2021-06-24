MANCHESTER — Taconic Music’s fifth summer festival continues with its second faculty concert on Saturday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Riley Center for the Arts at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester Village.
The concert opens with contemporary composer Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout.” The piece, which combines elements of Western classical and Andean folk music, features Joana Genova and Heather Braun, violins; Ariel Rudiakov, viola; and Tom Landschoot, cello.
The concert continues with composer Amy Beach’s Three Pieces for Violin and Piano, opus 40 (published in 1899), performed by Genova and pianist Jon Klibonoff. The final piece is Felix Mendelssohn’s Piano Sextet in D Major, opus 110, with Braun, violin; Amadi Azikiwe and Rudiakov, violas; Landschoot, cello; Steven Moran, double bass; and Klibonoff, piano.
Additionally, on Saturday morning, June 26, from 10:30 to noon, Taconic Music has its weekly open dress rehearsal at the Riley Center — an opportunity to observe the casual interaction among all the musicians as they put the finishing touches on the program.
Sunday, June 27 at 3 p.m. sees Taconic’s return to Dionondehowa Wildlife Sanctuary and School in Shushan, N.Y., for a special joint benefit concert performed by the college and conservatory alumni who are students in Taconic’s Chamber Music Intensive (CMI). Admission for this concert is $15, and reservations can be made by contacting Dionondehowa at dionondehowa@yahoo.com or 518-854-7764.
On Monday, June 28 at 7 p.m., back at the Riley Center, CMI students take to the stage for their first NextGen Concert. Opening with Brahms’ Piano Trio No. 1 performed by Trio Solace (Yukiko Kuhara, violin, Mark Serkin, cello, Jacob Savransky, piano), the concert continues with Prokofiev’s String Quartet No. 2, with Christopher Nelson and Yukiko Kuhara, violins; Tomás de la Rosa, viola; and Mark Serkin, cello. Featured in the final work of the evening, Robert Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E-flat Major, are Grace Coolidge and Sicong Chen, violins; Dana Zhou, viola; Jacob Barker, cello; and Jacob Savransky, piano.
In addition to the live performances, all of Taconic Music’s 2021 summer concerts at the Riley Center will be livestreamed on Taconic’s YouTube channel.
Admission to Taconic’s faculty and NextGen concerts, masterclasses, and livestreams is free; donations are encouraged. Seating is limited and reservations are requested. Masks are required for all live performances. To reserve tickets and for more information about Taconic Music’s concerts and year-round programs, visit taconicmusic.org.