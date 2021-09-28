MANCHESTER — The Northshire Bookstore is holding a number of public book signings in the month of October.
Local mystery author Eric Rickstad returns with his latest Northshire Staff Pick “I Am Not Who You Think I Am,” an “ingenious page-turner,” for a public book signing at our Manchester location on Oct. 8 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. This event will be preceded by a Northshire Presents virtual event with Rickstad in conversation with thriller writer Hank Phillippi Ryan on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.
On Oct. 15 from 5 to 6 p.m., David Coggins, The New York Times bestseller and expert, lifelong angler will be at Northshire to sign copies of “The Optimist: A Case for the Fly-Fishing Life,” his modern tribute to an ageless pastime, and a practical guide to the art, philosophy and rituals of fly fishing.
On Oct. 7 from 2 to 3 p.m. historian Robert P. Watson, author of “Escape! The Story of the Confederacy’s Infamous Libby Prison and the Civil War’s Largest Jail Break” and “George Washington’s Final Battle: The Epic Struggle to Build a Capital City and a Nation,” will be on hand to sign copies of his books.
On Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to noon, Archer Mayor will come to Northshire for a public book singing of his latest Joe Gunther mystery “Marked Man (number 32)”, “a perfect jumping-on point for newcomers” and “one of the best American police procedurals going. His public book signing will be followed by a virtual event in conversation with fellow mystery writer Sarah Stewart Taylor at 7 p.m.
For more information on these or other events, email events@northshire.com, or visit the Northshire Bookstore website at northshire.com.