MONTPELIER — The Vermont Arts Council has awarded more than $40,000 in emergency relief to individual artists whose livelihoods were significantly and adversely affected by the summer’s downpours that flooded basements, homes and studios.
A total of 21 eligible applications were received during the first round of the Council’s special flood relief grant program. The Council was able to offer at least partial funding to all eligible applicants, a total of $35,259 in grants.
In addition, a special grant of $5,000 was awarded to Clemmons Family Farm to distribute funding directly to impacted artists in its Vermont African American/African Diaspora Artists Network. The support is an integral piece of the Council's funding focus on inclusion, diversity, equity and access, and helps to ensure that emergency funds reach the historically under-resourced artists who most need it.
Thanks to the generosity of private donors, with additional partnership from Burlington City Arts, the Council’s flood relief grant program was initiated quickly in response to the floods of July 9 to 10, which were some of the most significant days of flooding in the state’s history.
Additional private donations made in early August have allowed the program to re-open.
The program offers individual artists grants of up to $3,000 to cover damaged tools, materials and/or equipment related to their art practice or artistic business; lost revenue due to canceled shows, events, exhibitions, road closures or vehicle damage; and damage to studio space requiring repairs.
Artists were affected across many domains, including crafts, visual arts and performing arts.
The Council continues to raise funds for direct artist relief to meet both the urgent and long-term needs of Vermont’s arts and culture sector, which was devastated by the pandemic and then by the flooding.
“Vermont artists are facing unprecedented challenges during this summer’s extreme weather,” said Vermont Arts Council Executive Director Susan Evans McClure in a statement. “It is crucial for the Vermont Arts Council and Vermont’s philanthropic community to support the state’s creative sector as we work to recover together.”
Applications for the flood relief funding will be accepted on a rolling basis and will remain open until funds are exhausted.
The flood relief grants are a part of the Council’s Artist Development Grant program, which is currently open and accepting applications with deadlines of Sept. 26, 2023, and Jan. 14, 2024. Artist Development Grants support artists at all stages of their careers. Grants can fund activities that enhance mastery of an artist’s craft or skills or that increase the viability of an artist's business. Funding may also support aspects of the creation of new work when the activity allows the grantee to accept a rare and important opportunity.
For more information about the flood relief grant program, visit vermontartscouncil.org/artistfloodrelief.