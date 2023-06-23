DORSET — The Dorset Theatre Festival opened the 46th Season of professional summer theatre at the Dorset Playhouse on Friday with William Goldman’s edge-of-your-seat adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, “Misery,” directed by Jackson Gay. All performances take place indoors at the Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Rd.
The play will feature Dan Butler as Paul Sheldon. Butler starred as Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe in the long-running, Emmy Award-winning NBC comedy, Frasier. Kelly McAndrew, who plays Annie Wilkes, has been seen on and off Broadway and featured in television shows like House of Cards, New Amsterdam, Gossip Girl, and Orange is the New Black. Broadway veteran Greg Stuhr will play Buster, the sheriff.
“When we first considered Misery as part of the season, we knew we were signing up for an exciting challenge,” said Will Rucker, the Festival’s executive artistic director, in a statement. “The cast and creative team, as well as our outstanding crew here at Dorset, have risen to the occasion to create a truly thrilling theatrical experience. I’m so excited for our audience to bite their nails together.”
After being rescued from a wintery car crash, acclaimed romance novelist Paul Sheldon finds himself incapacitated in the secluded home of Annie Wilkes, his “Number One Fan.” Events take a nightmarish turn, and the injured Paul realizes the unhinged Annie has no intention of letting him leave.
“Misery is an old-fashioned thriller, where terror and humor intertwine to keep you on the edge of your seat, or hiding under it,” said Gay.
More information is available at www.dorsettheatrefestival.org.