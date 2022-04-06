DORSET — When I was in college, my girlfriend and I attended a Halloween party as Bonnie and Clyde. The catch? We swapped genders, with Sheila attending the fete as Clyde, while I donned the best Bonnie attire I could muster.
While a one-off, we both believed that if you did something, the effort had to be 100 percent. We even went as far as attending a screening of the 1967 Hollywood flick starring Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, and we scoured several thrift shops in lower Manhattan to assemble our garb.
What remains with me from that night was that at its end, I didn’t want to give up my wig, long skirt, padded bra or the mannerisms I had worked for weeks to perfect.
All of this came back to me on opening night of the Dorset Players’ production of Harvey Fierstein’s award-winning “Casa Valentina,” directed by Paul Michael Brinker.
The story considers the issues surrounding acceptance of cross-dressing, 60 years ago. The setting is a house outside a Catskills ski resort, Hunter Mountain, taking place over 14 continuous hours of 1962. There, a group of married, heterosexual urban men meet regularly to spend weekends exploring life in women’s clothing, to see how far they can push their feminine side.
Things take a twist when the group — which also publishes a cross-dressing magazine — is faced with the possibility of government recognition by registering as a nonprofit group. The members must also certify that they aren’t homosexual. What continues throughout the fun and frolicking also becomes serious and, at times, poignant.
The two female characters in their assigned gender roles, Rita (Margaret McChesney) and Eleanor (Joelle Greenland) are joined by six men and their female alter-egos: Miranda/Jonathan (William Jamieson), Bessie/Albert (Jon Mathewson), Valentina/George (Mark McChesney), Charlotte/Isadore (Tom Ferguson), Gloria/Michael (Josh Bond), Terry/Theodore (Drew Hill) and Amy/The Judge (Drew Davidson).
Brinker had his actors ready, and they outdid themselves. Because of the large cast and its considerable contributions throughout, it’s difficult to single out any one performer when sustained excellence ruled the evening.
Kudos, then, to all. Remember, this play is both amusing and grave. Such stage performances are often the most difficult to deliver collectively: You can snicker at one character’s great line, or shed a tear at another’s.
But to go on the creative rollercoaster the Players take you on in “Casa Valentina” is a joy to behold. It’s also a bit deceptive, because they make it look effortless.
The show ran at just over two hours, with a 15-minute intermission. The Players’ production excellence is well-known to its usual audience, and if such a thing were possible, “Casa Valentina” took it to new heights.
Drew Hill’s set design, along with his entire construction crew, continue to outdo those of professional stages — and I’ve been to hundreds of them. When that first curtain opens, and you take in the set for the first time, you, too, like the opening night audience, will break out in applause! Costumes — the set’s vital foreground — by Suzi Dorgeloh, Cherie Thompson and Teri Salmon were spot-on, colorful, lively and just plain outrageous.
Patti Greene-Pawelczyk’s stage management, with all the show’s moving pieces, was tight as a drum. Lights by Angie Merwin and Peter Witter, and sound by Evelyn Bond were perfect complements and accents to the on-stage action. Wigs by Pam Nichols and fight coaching by Todd Hjelt rounded out the contributions to make this show a visual feast.
Producers Cheryl Gushee and Peggy Blumenthal deserve everyone’s gratitude for pulling together all logistical aspects of the production that needed minute attention.
If you’re looking for a thoughtful, as well as clever, way to jumpstart your spring, look no further than the drive to Dorset to take in this humorous, timely and socially relevant offering.
That time is this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Make the call to the Players, book your tickets, and prepare for entertainment at its best.
The Dorset Players present "Casa Valentina" by Harvey Fierstein, directed by Paul Michael Brinker and produced by Cheryl Gushee and Peggy Blumenthal, at 7:30 p.m., April 8 and 9, and at 2 p.m., April 10, at the Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road. Masks are optional and a matter of personal choice, and proof of vaccination is no longer required. Tickets and more information are available at dorsetplayers.org, or by calling 802-867-5770.