DORSET — Dana Janis has resigned as artistic director of the Dorset Theatre Festival, saying in a brief statement that the organization’s leadership “no longer aligned” with her artistic values.
The theater festival’s board of trustees announced Monday that Janis, who had been artistic director since 2010 and helped the summer theater gain widespread critical acclaim, had resigned. It further announced current producing director Will Rucker would serve as interim executive producer.
The trustees’ statement praised Janis at length for her contributions to its growth over the past 13 years and survival during COVID. But notably, it contained no quotes attributed to Janis, any indication as to why she had resigned, or hints at her future plans.
On Tuesday, Janis offered an excerpt from her resignation letter, broadly hinting at disagreement with festival leadership.
“I have taken this action because I could see no other way forward,” she told the Journal in an email. “I am grateful for so many of the experiences I have had over these past years, but feel that my values as an artist, producer and theatre professional are no longer aligned with the organization as it is now being guided.”
Theatre Festival marketing director Ryan Koss said the trustees are aware of Janis' statement, "but has no need to comment further at this time."
Asked about her future plans, Janis said: “I plan on continuing to simply be myself, someone who always has and will continue to contribute to the regional and national theatre landscape as a director, actor and producer. I continue to be a member of the Bennington College community as has always been true. Basically — I have no idea what the future will bring, but I am here for it.”
Janis has taught drama at Bennington since 2000.
In its statement Monday, the festival’s board of trustees hailed Janis for helping the festival build a name for itself for artistic excellence and welcoming diversity on the Dorset Playhouse stage in her 13 years at the helm.
“Dina has been a champion of diverse voices in the theater, bringing those voices and perspectives to Southern Vermont,” the board said. “We are proud of the national reputation that the Dorset Theatre Festival has today. It is a place that believes in community and equality, welcoming world-class artists year after year who consider this place home. We wish her the best as she explores other opportunities in the theater world.”
As of Tuesday, Janis’ bio was no longer on the Dorset Theatre Festival website.
The board’s news release also quoted from playwright in residence Theresa Rebeck, a longtime collaborator with Janis who premiered multiple works at the festival and directed “Thirst” this past season.
“It has been an honor to work under Dina’s helm,” Rebeck said in the statement. “She took great care of her artists, and we all wish her success in her future ventures. I also look forward to working with Will and Ryan and our mighty board, which has provided a steady hand during this transition. I know that together we can grow the festival and bring in audiences at a time when the need has never been higher for dynamic storytelling in this amazing corner of Vermont, and beyond. We need community, and we need powerful, funny, relevant stories. The Dorset Theatre Festival has them.”
The trustees said since her arrival in 2010, Janis had “enhanced the visibility of the festival and the national impact of its mission to support new plays and playwrights,” including development of the New Play Reading Series, the Festival’s Women Artists Writing Group, the Pipeline Series of New Plays, the Stage Free Audio Plays Series, and the Commissioning and Fellowship Program.
Janis' mainstage credits at Dorset include "Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar" and "Grill" by Lanie Robertson, "The Whipping Man" by Mathew Lopez, and "Out of the City" by Leslie Ayvazian. Her Pipeline productions "A Stage of Twilight" by Sarah T. Schwab, starring Karen Allen, and "A Life in the Theatre" by David Mamet, starring Treat Williams.
A lifetime member of the Actors Studio, Janis got her start with the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago. She studied acting in New York with Stella Adler, Uta Hagen, Lee Strasberg, Sanford Meisner and Kim Stanley.
A Yale School of Drama graduate, Rucker, who joined the festival in 2016, has worked on new plays at the Atlantic Theatre Company, the Working Theater, the Playwrights Realm, Lincoln Center and Yale Rep. He’s educated students as a guest artist at the Yale School of Drama and New York City’s New School for Drama, and has taught Shakespeare and improvisation in juvenile correction centers. He was also an artistic director of the Yale Cabaret.
“Will has been an important part of the festival’s mission and vision, deeply involved in all aspects of the festival," the board said. “We are confident in Will’s ability to move the Dorset Theatre Festival forward with a renewed focus and energy. We look forward to our 46th season being another celebration of great plays.”