DORSET — The Dorset Players and Charlie’s Coffee Shop proudly present “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” by Sarah Ruhl. Directed by Marisa Valent, “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” plays Feb. 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.
The plot involves an incessantly ringing cell phone at a quiet café. Jean (Debbie Warnock) at the next table has had enough. And Gordon (Jeff Cox), is a dead man – with a lot of loose ends. So begins “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” a wildly imaginative comedy by Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl. A work about how we memorialize the dead – and how that remembering changes us – it is the odyssey of a woman forced to confront her own assumptions about morality, redemption, and the need to connect in a technologically obsessed world. Along the way Jean deals with Gordon’s mother, Mrs. Gottlieb (Susan Fingerhut), his wife Hermia (Julie Redington), his brother Dwight (Colin Hill), and his mistress and business companion The Other Woman/The Stranger (Michelle Cox). The ensemble is rounded out by Mary Jo Greco, Susan Altoft and Janet Groom.
The Dorset Playhouse is at 104 Cheney Rd. Show Sponsor is Telescope Casual Furniture. For more information and tickets, please go to www.dorsetplayers.org or call the Box Office at 802-867-5777.