DORSET — A new exhibit by part-time Danby artist Ken Rush captures his local quarry's vibrant colors and rich textures through the hazy lens of childhood nostalgia, realism and a dose of pure imagination.
“As a teenager, my brother and I used to jump off its ledges into the spring-fed water,” Rush says about the quarry. “It was exhilarating, irresistible, and risky, a feeling shared with generations of teens. Six decades later, those memories still exist within my new quarry paintings. Much like the walls of Troy, it is an impregnable monument to the past and the present. It is, for me, an artist’s dream.”
It’s been a long, strange trip for the artist. Rush grew up an unhappy child. Despite a privileged upbringing and a supportive family, he struggled through much of school, eventually spending his entire ninth-grade summer in summer school trying to make up for missed work and failing grades. His brilliant artistic mind was lost in the rigors and disciplines of earning grades and taking tests. That all changed in his sophomore year of high school when Rush walked into his high school art room for the first time and met the teacher who changed his life.
“When I was 16 and a failing student in a boarding school, I went into the art room. I came under the influence of a wonderful mentor, the painter Mark Potter. And by the end of my 16th year, I knew I would be an artist. I will not say that magically my grades improved because they didn't. But it's the only success I ever had. It was the first time I remember coming to school feeling energized,” Rush says. “Mark Potter came in and looked at something I had done on my own over the weekend. He said, ‘That's great.’ I'll never forget that. It was an affirmation of something really positive.”
Rush was eventually accepted to Syracuse University’s Fine Art School, earning a BFA. He met his future wife at Syracuse, and eventually moved to Brooklyn to paint and raise a family.
“My professors wanted me to go to graduate school, but I had a baby, and I just wanted to paint. I didn't realize you had to make a living,” Rush says with a laugh.
In the early 1970s, he was painting in a hard-edged style of realism that was prevalent in New York. One of his early paintings, from 1971, of the World Trade Center under construction, currently hangs at the 9/11 Museum and memorial in Downtown New York City. Aside from some early sales, the family struggled to earn a living. Rush eventually became a visual arts and art history teacher at the Packer Collegiate Institute in Brooklyn. He stayed for 37 years but never gave up on the dream of being an artist.
“I was having some shows, and we had sales, but not the kind of sales that would sustain us, lots of Brooklyn representation paintings in places like Coney Island, with a color palette that went from vibrant and alive to extremely dark and depressing, corresponding to different periods of upheaval and personal crisis.”
Rush eventually divorced and married his current wife, Christine Raj, having two girls to match the two sons from his first marriage. He now has five grandchildren. Rush and Christine purchased an old farm in Danby in 1992, splitting their time now between Vermont and Brooklyn.
During all this time, Rush has been coming to the quarry. His new exhibit is called “The Dorset Quarry” and opens Saturday at the Three Pears Gallery on Dorset Green. The exhibit features several dozen paintings based on and around the sights and feelings of the quarry he grew up swimming in as a teen. Some paintings were done on-site, using his past realism roots as inspiration and guidance. Others are done at his studio and include imagination and imagery from the artist’s mind.
“There are two aspects of the quarry,” Rush says. “For me, one which goes way back is a place where people find joy and exploration and recreation. That's what we see today in the paintings done at the quarry. I love that. And that fits for me into the work I did in the '70s or in the '80s around Coney Island. It's just a different Coney Island.”
The break from his realist past comes from several paintings Rush created in his studio rather than on-site at the quarry.
“Last winter, as I extended a series of very vigorous rough, sort of palette knife paintings, I was also listening to the Iliad. And I listened to it in several podcast forms. You know, one more traditional, not the original poem, but then I listened to a very contemporary, funny, funky, each one like 15 hours. And the quarry became, for me, Troy. It became the walls of Troy and the cast of characters became Helen and Paris and Achilles in a certain way. Are they making up? Are they about to make out? Are they about to say goodbye forever? You know, all those possibilities.”
Rush uses bold, rough cut palette knife and brush strokes to raise color off the canvas in familiar, vibrant textures that make viewers feel as if they are looking up through squinted eyes from the grass during some sunny Saturday afternoon at the quarry. The figures float on the canvas, part of the quarry, and not at the same time.
“These paintings bring my physical everything to that nostalgic joy,” Rush says. “For me, the harder work is in the studio, putting it on the wall and going through the process, which I think every person does, but certainly you find it a lot in the arts. That's the doubt. The doubt is extremely important, because you have to move through it.”
Rush visits the quarry, and when he gets back to the studio, he’s got the basic layout of what he’s thinking of, but those people he saw now come to life in a different way in the painting, tell a story, all the time, trying not to dampen down the particular freshness of what he’d witnessed.
“That's the danger, right? With the studio work, coming from nothing and trying to build freshness. That is very much the intention. In the '90s, I had an interesting period where I did picture books. They were focused on having to try to draw characters with a certain degree of authentic realism. I did the same in my Coney Island paintings, those hyper-realistic paintings. That doesn't interest me anymore. I'm much more interested in trying a brushstroke or a gesture with a palette knife, even with my finger. The figure, the character, and the rock, they respond to that abstract gesture within the realism. It's right here. I mean, that's imaginary, but suddenly it's the quarry. I'd like to think that I'm at the point where I can trust my instincts. If it doesn't work, I just scrape it off.”
When he speaks about his work, you can see that kid jumping off the cliffs or feeling that joy as he puts brush to canvas.
“I want people to be very aware of the physicality of the painting, the shapes, the colors, the brushstrokes. It's pure painting, just like Jackson Pollock. All we can bring to a painting is our own personality, a moment of our own freshness. That's all we've got. What separates this person from this other person, or this work from this work, then that work?
"It’s a very sensual experience. I hope it’s essential, like food, a little bit irresistible, like the frosting on the cake.”
Three Pears Gallery is at 41 Church St. in Dorset.