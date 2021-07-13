WILLIAMSTOWN, MASS. — Images Cinema’s free Family Flicks Under the Stars series returns Sunday with “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”
All Family Flicks films will be shown outdoors on Morgan Lawn, at the top of Spring Street in Williamstown, Mass., starting around 8 p.m.
Admission is free; concessions will be available for purchase on site. Bring your own chairs and blankets. Bug spray is also recommended. In case of rain, the event is canceled. Find more details at imagescinema.org.
The season’s schedule also includes “Moana” on July 25, and “Charade” on Aug. 1. Family Flicks is sponsored by Camp Northwest Hill, Spring Street Market and Cafe, and the Williamstown Chamber of Commerce.