BENNINGTON — Professor John Sladek will share his observations made during his half-century of collecting and studying the classic American decorative art form of stoneware on Friday, May 14 from 5-6 p.m. The talk and discussion will be presented virtually by the Bennington Museum.
Sladek will be discussing the pottery of John Burger of Rochester, N.Y., well known for its stunning artistic renditions of flowers and animals. Burger had a remarkable half century longevity from 1840-1890. Analysis of his designs reveals several different decorators who shared common themes, but displayed unique styles. Their distinctive designs and handwriting were not limited to one pottery, however, and appear on the work of other stoneware manufacturers in Lyons and Penn Yan, N.Y. for example. The completion of the Erie Canal likely facilitated the movement of these traveling decorators as well as the transport of the essential clay and the finished products.
This program is offered at no charge, though donations are welcome. To register, visit https://benningtonmuseum.org/event/stonewaremay2021/.
ABOUT THE PRESENTER
When Drs. John and Celia Sladek moved to Bergen, N.Y. in 1973 to join the faculty of the University of Rochester School of Medicine they enjoyed furnishing their 1805 center hall Colonial farmhouse with local antiques including pottery. John Sladek went on to a noted career in academia that included university leadership as a vice chancellor and president.
As an educator of medical students he has presented hundreds of lectures and has been an invited speaker throughout the world for his research on neurological disorders, especially Parkinson’s disease. He presented lectures to the Stoneware Collectors Group on the Rochester and Lyons potteries in 2016 and 2018 in Bennington and Albany, respectively. Sladek commented afterward that he spent more time on each then on any scientific presentation made throughout his academic career; and that he enjoyed them even more.