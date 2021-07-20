BRATTLEBORO — A Brattleboro world fusion duo has announced its "Heirloom Tomato Tour" schedule.
Aura Shards — Jed Blume and Anders Burrows, both of Brattleboro — have shows planned for the Manchester Farmers' Market in Manchester Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m, at the Farmers' Market of Keene in New Hampshire Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Kampfires Campground July 30 from 6 to 8 p.m, among other dates.
On the show at Kampfires, Blume said, "Aura Shards is grateful to the folks at KOA for presenting their weekly Friday night series featuring some great acts from our region's local music scene."
Aura Shards utilizes the entrancing sound of the hand pan, accompanied by a variety of rhythmic and tonal instruments, such as the didgeridoo, djembe, tabla and electro-organic a-frame drum.
The rest of the tour schedule:
July 31: Artisan Markets in Keene! (11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
July 31: ROX-Turn Alley Open Studios! (2:30 to 4 p.m.)
Sept. 5: Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery (4 to 6 p.m.)
Sept. 17: Trail87 in West Dover, Vermont (7 to 10 p.m.)
Sept. 24: Hartland Farmers' Market (4 to 7 p.m.)
Sept. 25: Brattleboro Area Farmers' Market 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
Oct. 1: The West Townshend Country Store (5 to 7 p.m.)
Oct. 2: The Farmers' Market of Keene (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
Oct. 16: Bennington Farmers' Market (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)