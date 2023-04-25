MANCHESTER — Northshire Bookstore’s annual literary festival Booktopia will be held on May 5 and 6.
With nine authors presenting their books, it is a special booklovers weekend in Southern Vermont, with 100 or so attendees descending upon Manchester to talk with authors and booksellers and discuss the latest books.
Among the presenters will be Brinda Charry, New Hampshire author of "The East Indian," Annie Hartnett, New Hampshire author of "Unlikely Animals," Brianna Holt, author of "In Our Shoes: On Being a Young Black Woman in Not-So 'Post-Racial' America," Amy Meyerson, author of "The Love Scribe," Richard Mirabella, author of "Brother & Sister Enter the Forest," Nathan Oates, author of "A Flaw in the Design," Sarah Strohmyer, Vermont author of "We Love to Entertain" and Olivia Wolfgang-Smith, author of "Glassworks."
Returning this year is Booktopia host Stephen Kiernan, Vermont author of "The Glass Chateau."
Booktopia is an intimate two-day weekend and celebration of reading, readers and authors, with multiple authors and attendees from around the country converging on Manchester. Booktopia started as an event in collaboration with Books on the Nightstand, a podcast hosted by Ann Kingman and Michael Kindness, both sales representatives for Random House publishers at the time. Now it continues on the first weekend of May with exclusive author events, presentations, book signings, meet and greets, and a celebratory dinner with a Yankee Book Swap, trivia contest and more.
Booktopia tickets include a $50 Northshire gift card, access to a full slate of events on Friday and Saturday (each author will present twice, booksellers will share their recent favorites, early access before the store opens, and of course Saturday's Big Event with all authors and a group signing), and a complimentary catered dinner on Friday night at the Inn at Manchester. Note: The May 5 event in which all eight authors will present followed by a group signing is free and open to the public. The evening gets underway at 6 p.m. on the third floor.
For more information on these or other events, email events@northshire.com, or visit the Northshire Bookstore website at northshire.com.
Northshire Bookstore, originally founded in 1976, has locations in Manchester and Saratoga Springs, N.Y., as well as at Northshire.com. The store is open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.