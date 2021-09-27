BENNINGTON — The Beyond Gallery & Gift Shop at 437 Main St. will open a new exhibition on Friday featuring local artist, Alan Del Vecchio. His exhibition titled “Moments” will be on display until Nov. 28.
There will be an opening reception will be on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Del Vecchio, a retired theater technician and artist living in Southern Vermont, will be present during the reception to discuss his artwork. Light refreshments and beverages will be provided.
Del Vecchio began painting as a teen in the early 1960s and through high school. After high school, he studied a year at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, but then enlisted in the Air Force in 1966.
He established the Electric Rose Design studio in 1974 in Ridgewood, N.J., and later became involved in the design and construction of stage scenery.
In 1992, he moved to Bennington and worked for Bennington College as scene shop supervisor and performing arts facility manager, and became the technical director for drama.
Del Vecchio’s pieces are mostly photographs that he has digitally altered.
“In the beginning, there was no real graphic software, so I ended up making my own. The world caught up," the artist said in a statement.
“Alan has been displaying with us since we opened in August 2019. His pieces are always favorites of our visitors,” said Jonathan Dow of the Beyond Gallery.
The Beyond Gallery is located at 437 Main St. and is open Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the website at thebeyondgallery.com for more information.