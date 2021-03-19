On Wednesday, March 24, Philip Metres and Valzhyna Mort will read from their poetry. Metres has published multiple books, including the poetry volumes "Shrapnel Maps" (Copper Canyon, 2020), "Sand Opera" (Alice James, 2015), and "To See the Earth"(Cleveland State, 2008). Mort is the author of three poetry collections, "Music for the Dead and Resurrected" (FSG 2020),"Collected Body," (Copper Canyon, 2011), and "Factory of Tears" (Copper Canyon, 2008).
On Wednesday, March 31, Rick Barot will read. Barot is the author of four books of poetry: "The Galleons" (Milkweed Editions, 2020), "Chord" (Sarabande Books, 2015), "Want"(Sarabande, 2008), and "The Darker Fall" (Sarabande, 2002).