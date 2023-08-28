BENNINGTON — After more than 50 years, the Oldcastle Theatre Company and Bennington Performing Arts Center is getting a makeover — a significant update that will change everything from the venue’s name to its business structure to events and presentations.
Welcome to the Bennington Theater.
The new name, approved by the board of directors, kicks off an overhaul of the arts center’s offerings — a lineup supporters hope honors the quality and legacy of Oldcastle and Bennington Community Theater, but attracts a new generation of fans of theater, music, book readers, community events like Trivia Night, and more.
“There are a lot of smaller theaters that are just shutting down because the math doesn’t work,” said Bennington Theater Director Kevin Carlon, who said he immediately recognized the financial fragility of the 140-seat Oldcastle when he took over the helm in January.
“Blackbox theaters like Oldcastle depend on numerous events and strong attendance to carry the fiscal responsibilities of successfully operating the organization,” Carlon said. “The closure of the theater during the peak of the crisis and the very slow return of theater goers once the worst was over created an enormous stress on the financial condition of the organization.”
Carlon and the board agreed to close the theater for a portion of the 2023 summer season and rethink the organization’s focus and future. Test events took place to gauge the interest of the public beyond the traditional theatrical plays — a theater trivia night, interactive audience events, new play readings, acoustic performances, educational programs for children and adults, comedy performances, cabaret shows, movies, and a variety of musical events, Carlon said.
“Thus, a new programming direction has been created in response to the public interest.”
He said more than 120 events are being scheduled at the theater, “all designed to bring more excitement to the downtown area.” More information on the upcoming events will be announced in about a month.
Other upcoming changes include:
• The hiring of Amy Gaither Hayes, a lifelong performer and student of the arts, as creative artistic director. She splits her time between New York City and Woodford, Vermont and has acted all over the country. Her first task is creating the Bennington Theater Players.
• Launching the Bennington Theater Players and Apprentice Program. The Players are looking for actors, singers, dancers, designers, musicians, set builders, and theatre technicians, and the Apprentice Program will teach the craft of acting, as well as theater management and technical theater skills.
• In addition to traditional Oldcastle plays, performing arts may include dance, music, opera, theater and musical theater, magic, illusion, mime, spoken word, puppetry, circus arts, stand-up comedy, improv, and performance art. Educational opportunities will also be offered through classes and lecture series
Perhaps most importantly, people in the region are stepping forward to volunteer their time and energy to keeping the theater active – filling all areas of operation. He said, “It’s not just actors that can be part of this anymore.”
“I’m so optimistic now,” Carlon said. “When I came in, it was me, and it was only me. Now we are building a good group.”
He said people have rallied around the new challenge, noting that folks – including Gaither Hayes – won’t be paid until money starts coming in.
“We’re getting talented people from the area to take on a project because it’s their passion.”