BENNINGTON — For the past three months, the galleries at the Bennington Museum have been closed to the public, as the curators, the maintenance team and volunteers worked to re-install, clean and organize its collections.
On April 1 at 10 a.m., the museum will be opening its doors and offering half-off regular admission, which will include special talks and events throughout the afternoon.
While the museum was closed in January, February and March, volunteers were evaluating, reorganizing and cataloging the resources in the Regional History Room (Research Library). Join in from 1 to 2 p.m. to celebrate its reopening, learn the history of the Research Library, and find out what resources are available within its walls.
Start with a short presentation in the Ada Paresky Education Center. Tyler Resch will speak about the long history of the Regional History Room, and Bob Tegart and Dave Pilachowski will share what’s been going on more recently. Then relocate to the Regional History Room, where volunteers will walk you through the organization of the materials and their uses.
Curator Vera Longtoe Sheehan will present "Nebizun: Water is Life," an exhibit that explores the Abenaki relationship to water. The exhibit is presented from 2 to 3 p.m. in partnership with the Vermont Abenaki Artists Association and the Abenaki Arts & Education Center. Light refreshments will be served in the Grandma Moses Schoolhouse, next to the exhibit.
Both events are included with admission.