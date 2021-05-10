BENNINGTON — Bennington Museum's summer courtyard series, launched in 2020, continues this year with a return of the popular Friday night concert series, and food served by local chefs all weekend long throughout the summer.
Twelve regional artists will perform on fourteen Fridays, beginning June 4 and running through Sept. 3. These concerts will take place between 5 and 7 p.m. and are free of charge to the public, thanks to an anonymous grant.
Visitors must wear masks in accordance with Vermont regulations and are encouraged to arrive early and bring their own lawn chair if they would like to claim a seat inside the courtyard gates, as occupancy will be limited.
The Concerts in the Courtyard series was launched last summer in response to COVID restrictions. Over the course of the summer, more than 450 people visited on Friday evenings to explore the outdoor exhibits, enjoy food by the Avocado Pit, and just relax in the shade of the elm and be socially distant yet connected while listening to some great live music.
“It reminded us all of what normal times could feel like,” the museum's director of advancement, Alexina Jones, said. “Everyone was very respectful and followed the COVID safety protocols we had in place, but the sense of joy and excitement to be out with other people and around live music was palpable.”
Although alcohol will be served in designated areas, these are family friendly events. The Museum ABCs program will provide children’s activities on Fridays during Concerts in the Courtyard. Kids of all ages will find a fun makerspace in the pavilion to create art based on art and objects featured in the museum. Activities will be provided free of charge, with a suggested donation to support the purchase of art supplies.
WEEKEND COURTYARD CAFE
On Saturdays and Sundays from June 5 through Sept. 5, the museum will welcome two home caterers to the courtyard from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Back by popular demand, Rachel Hnam, owner of R&D Island Taste, will serve authentic Jamaican cuisine on Saturdays — dishes such as Rasta pasta, jerk chicken Sandwiches and garlic shrimp. On Sundays, Shanta Gosh from Corner of India will take over the space, serving up delicious Eastern dishes — samosas, chickpea masala, vegetable biryani and other dishes.
Museum hours for the summer are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday, with extended hours on Fridays for the Concerts in the Courtyard series.