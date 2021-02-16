In the 2013 Bennington Historical Society program "Memories of a Mill Girl," Anne Bugbee tells the story of Mary Palmer, a young girl who arrived in America in 1859 and began working in a cotton mill in North Bennington as a spooler, recording her experiences in the 1906 book “Reflections of a Mill Worker.”
On Sunday, Feb. 21 at 2:45 p.m., the Bennington Museum will open a live Zoom meeting where viewers can ask questions or discuss the program with Bugbee and other participants. To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/yyshhyb7.
The recorded program can be viewed at any time at https://tinyurl.com/1eaugfes. If you begin watching at 2 p.m. on Feb. 21, you will finish at about 2:45, which is when the live portion of the program will become available. There will be a link to join the Zoom meeting from the recorded video page. Note that the meeting will not open until 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 21.
Bugbee is a retired educator who has been active in working with local schools in the Bennington Living History program as Harriet Tubman. She is a local historian, and past president of the Bennington Historical Society.
The Bennington Historical Society is a volunteer-run program of Bennington Museum. The BHS offers its programs at no charge. To learn how to support the efforts of the BHS to share the history of the region, visit https://benningtonmuseum.org/programming/bennington-historical-society/.