BENNINGTON — Tickets are on sale now for the annual Bennington County’s Got Talent Show, which will be held on March 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Monument Arts and Cultural Center, 44 Gypsy Lane, Bennington (formerly the Laumeister Art Center).
“This is a great chance for performers to show off their talent before a fun, local audience,” said Jordan Brechenser, president and publisher of Vermont News & Media, owner of the Banner and Journal. “All of the sponsors enjoy promoting and highlighting the best of our county, including our talented neighbors.”
Sponsors are the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal, Catamount Access TV, and Coggins Auto Group.
Selected participants from throughout Bennington County will compete for the $1,000 prize and winner’s bragging rights.
For more information and early ticket sales, visit eventbrite.com/e/557920815177.
The event will also be livestreamed online for a wider audience through CAT-TV Channel 1085 and Facebook Live.