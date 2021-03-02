BENNINGTON — Bennington Community Theater presents its bi-monthly Virtual Staged Readings Series, short plays written by local playwrights and performed and directed by local talent.
The free performances will be streamed on YouTube, and available for three hours for one night only.
March 11
"Death Takes Another Holiday," written By Michael Burns and directed by Donna Motta and Jana Lillie. Death comes to claim the life of a quirky genius. With the help of his AI creation, the Inventor tries to convince Death to reconsider.
Register for link: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=122053
March 25
"Lost In Vermont," written by Karleen Hayden and directed by Leslie Bremner. Brooklyn residents Vince and Shirley are driving down a dirt road in the country, lost in Vermont. Armed with unreliable directions, no cell service and no GPS, they seek help from one of the locals.
"The Committee," written by Karleen Hayden and directed by Jana Lillie. Five members of the Bogg Hollow Players community theatre meet with their new Creative Director to choose the play for their next production.
Register for link: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=122054
Visit bpacvt.org for more information or email BPAC at info@bpacvt.org.