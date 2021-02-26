Music Mondays continues with Diana Alvarez, March 1 at 7 p.m. and Michael B. Silvers, "Listening for Rain — Birds, Local Ecological Knowledge, and Mass Mediation in Brazilian Forro," March 8 at 7 p.m.
Poetry at Bennington presents poet Sawako Nakayasu, "Some Girls Walk into the Country They Are From," March 10 at 7 p.m. Poets Philip Metres and Valzhyna Mort read from their recent poetry collections, March 24 at 7 p.m. and poet Rick Barot reads from his recent poetry collection "The Galleons," March 31 at 7 p.m.
Literature Evenings presents the launch of "Small Bibles for Bad Times," by Liliane Atlan, translated by faculty member Marguerite Feitlowitz, March 17 at 7 p.m.
Performance artist and faculty member Elena Demyanenko presents "welter," an assemblage of simultaneous solos performed by Chloe Engel, Leah Morrison, and Demyanenko herself. Submerged in a viscous dimension of saturated light designed by Joe Levasseur, the performers are inhabited and transformed by the composite of colors that surround them, March 10-12, 8 to 10 p.m.