BENNINGTON — The Literature discipline at Bennington College has received a grant from the Winston Foundation to fund a new class and reading from 2023 Ben Belitt Distinguished Visiting Writer Jonas Hassen Khemiri. The class, "Writing a Life," is offered this term. A reading is scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on May 17 at the Tishman Lecture Hall on the Bennington College Campus.
Khemiri will read from his forthcoming novel "The Sisters."
“'The Sisters' is my longest and most personal novel yet, and I'm writing it in two different languages (Swedish and English) simultaneously,” said Khemiri in a news release. “It's by far the most inefficient creative process that I have been a part of. But strangely enough, also the most enjoyable."
The book will appear in Europe first, starting with the Swedish edition in September 2023. The reading at Bennington is the second Khemiri has given of the new work. The first was at New York University in Paris in January. He will discuss the process of writing the same story in two languages and reveal insights regarding how language and culture affect storytelling.
“Experimentation is the lodestar for the Bennington writer,” said award-winning novelist and Bennington College Faculty member Benjamin Anastas. “And Jonas is absolutely fearless as a novelist and playwright — there are moments in his work that break every narrative rule: reality and fiction, death and resurrection. I get the feeling his class ‘Writing a Life’ is already passing into legend, like the class Mary Ruefle taught as the first Ben Belitt Distinguished Visiting Writer last year.”
"The Sisters" introduces Ina, Anastasia and Evelyn — known as The Mikkola Sisters. They are beautiful, accomplished and instantly captivating. In 1991, they burst into the life of a young Jonas Hassen Khemiri (whose personal memories of growing up intertwine with this story). Not only are the sisters the first other half-Tunisian children he has ever met, but there is a mysterious connection between their mother and his own father, a man the young Jonas has never managed to please. Though the sisters disappear abruptly from view, his fascination will follow them over the ensuing decades.
Khemiri is the author of six novels, seven plays and a collection of plays, essays and short stories. His work has been translated into more than 30 languages, and his plays have been performed by more than 100 international companies.
The Ben Belitt Distinguished Visiting Writer is supported with a grant from the Winston Foundation. The New York City-based foundation supports higher education, including medical education, as well as hospitals and cultural programs.